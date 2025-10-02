Oops! GOPer Calls Out 'Inflammatory' Rhetoric, But It's A Quote From Trump

California GOP Sen. Brian Dahle expressed his outrage over Gov. Gavin Newsom's rhetoric on the Bad App. The only problem is that it's a direct quote from the Trump administration. Just before the Trump-Epstein shutdown took place, the White House responded to Democrats wanting to secure health coverage for 20 million Americans by saying, "Go fuck yourself."
Dahle took a screenshot from Newsom's site, posted it on Xitter, writing, "More inflammatory rhetoric from Newsom to invoke far-left radicalism."
I'm unsure what's wrong with Dahle since that exchange happened last week. He's a little slow! Democrats took to social media to express their disgust over the "Go fuck yourself" comment by the White House last week, so I guess Dahle missed it.
Newsom's press office responded on Xitter to explain: "Senator Dahle — the “go fuck yourself” is in quotes because it’s a statement from TRUMP. The WHITE HOUSE provided it to Politico when asked about Democrats wanting to keep Americans on health care."
Others piled in, too.
Then maybe you could ask Trump to stop using such language?
Dude it is a literal quote from your dear leader
How can he be this stupid?