Oops! GOPer Calls Out 'Inflammatory' Rhetoric, But It's A Quote From Trump

California GOP Sen. Brian Dahle expressed his outrage over Gov. Gavin Newsom's rhetoric on the Bad App. The only problem is that it's a direct quote from the Trump administration. Just before the Trump-Epstein shutdown took place, the White House responded to Democrats wanting to secure health coverage for 20 million Americans by saying, "Go fuck yourself."

Dahle took a screenshot from Newsom's site, posted it on Xitter, writing, "More inflammatory rhetoric from Newsom to invoke far-left radicalism."

More inflammatory rhetoric from Newsom to invoke far-left radicalism. pic.twitter.com/1an3Ai5yc8 — Senator Brian Dahle (@BrianDahleCA) October 2, 2025

I'm unsure what's wrong with Dahle since that exchange happened last week. He's a little slow! Democrats took to social media to express their disgust over the "Go fuck yourself" comment by the White House last week, so I guess Dahle missed it.

Newsom's press office responded on Xitter to explain: "Senator Dahle — the “go fuck yourself” is in quotes because it’s a statement from TRUMP. The WHITE HOUSE provided it to Politico when asked about Democrats wanting to keep Americans on health care."

Wow. A Republican Senator in California ADMITS Trump uses “inflammatory rhetoric.”



Senator Dahle — the “go fuck yourself” is in quotes because it’s a statement from TRUMP. The WHITE HOUSE provided it to Politico when asked about Democrats wanting to keep Americans on health… https://t.co/aGrUIJSbx8 — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) October 2, 2025

Others piled in, too.

Then maybe you could ask Trump to stop using such language? — Leslie Mitchell (@Lesmitch529) October 2, 2025

Yes, it IS inflammatory rhetoric, so maybe the next time Trump holds a circle-jerk meeting, you can tell him to cool it. https://t.co/jPNAJ3RN6N — AntiFa Cat Herder 🍉 (@RobotHeartSquid) October 2, 2025

Dude it is a literal quote from your dear leader — Dr. Patsy "Resistant Kitty" Evans (@HarmonyUsInc) October 2, 2025

🧵"Talk to your president about inflammatory rhetoric, cause that's a direct quote from Trump, you idiot."



"Once again, the easiest way to upset a Trump supporter is to quote Trump."



"That's a DIRECT QUOTE." https://t.co/KhrSZ02Tve — Robbie Wallin (@WallinRobbie) October 2, 2025

“Inflammatory rhetoric” and it’s literally just a quote from the president when asked to extend ACA subsidies so health care costs don’t skyrocket https://t.co/NzdpM71Zvx pic.twitter.com/OpC7lsCTD7 — Turd Ferguson (@TurdFNOLA5) October 2, 2025

Newsom is quite literally quoting Trump here. Your issue is with the president’s vulgarity https://t.co/OPdEnVRuED — Jordan Klein (@jordanhk92) October 2, 2025

How can he be this stupid?