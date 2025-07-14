Gavin Newsom's Press Office Calls Stephen Miller 'Fascist Cuck'

I think many people agree with him.
By Susie MadrakJuly 14, 2025

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s official press account called Trump’s top immigration adviser Stephen Miller a “fascist cuck” on Friday, probably alluding to rumors that Miller’s wife had a sexual relationship with Elon Musk. Via Huffington Post:

The online feud Friday sparked when Miller called U.S. District Court Judge Maame E. Frimpong a “communist” on X after she ordered the Trump administration to stop conducting indiscriminate immigration stops and arrests.

[...] “This is another act of insurrection against the United States and its sovereign people,” Miller wrote.

In response to Miller’s statement, Newsom’s press office called the White House deputy chief of staff a different “c” word.

“This fascist cuck in DC continues his assault on democracy and the Constitution, and his attempt to replace the sovereignty of the people with autocracy,” the office wrote on X.

Gavin Newsom’s Press Office Calls Stephen Miller A 'Fascist Cuck' Amid Rumors About His Wife And Elon Musk

flip.it/MK7ym3

Greed Apocalypse (@juanmunoz.bsky.social) 2025-07-13T17:47:56.183Z

So everyone who points out they are blatantly violating the constitution (by their own admission), racially profiling and grabbing people without a warrant — is a “communist” and an “insurrectionist”?

(Also: see if you can figure out why he posted her picture)

The Tennessee Holler (@thetnholler.bsky.social) 2025-07-13T11:35:22.505Z

https://bsky.app/profile/beijingpalmer.bsky.social/post/3ltrzs2fokk2n

