Fox News' Hypocritical Response To Gavin Newsom's Lawsuit

Fox News responded to California Governor Gavin Newsom's lawsuit for defamation against the network by claiming he's only suing as a publicity stunt and wants to "chill free speech critical of him."

Who does that sound like?

I wrote on Friday, "California Gov. Gavin Newsom is suing Fox News for $787 million for defamation, after Fox host Jesse Watters claimed the governor lied about a phone call he had with Trump."

Newsweek writes, "Fox News spokesperson told Newsweek: "Gov. Newsom's transparent publicity stunt is frivolous and designed to chill free speech critical of him. We will defend this case vigorously and look forward to it being dismissed."

Fox News continually supports Donald Trump's lies and smears, who is suing every media organization that refuses to toe his company line.

Demented Donald has gone so far as to sue CBS News, even after winning the 2024 election for supposedly doctoring a Kamala Harris interview which is a lie.

If anyone in this country is trying to destroy the First amendment and free speech, it's Donald J. Trump.