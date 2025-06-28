Fox News' Hypocritical Response To Gavin Newsom's Lawsuit

Who is actually trying to "chill free speech critical" of himself?
By John AmatoJune 28, 2025

Fox News responded to California Governor Gavin Newsom's lawsuit for defamation against the network by claiming he's only suing as a publicity stunt and wants to "chill free speech critical of him."

Who does that sound like?

I wrote on Friday, "California Gov. Gavin Newsom is suing Fox News for $787 million for defamation, after Fox host Jesse Watters claimed the governor lied about a phone call he had with Trump."

Newsweek writes, "Fox News spokesperson told Newsweek: "Gov. Newsom's transparent publicity stunt is frivolous and designed to chill free speech critical of him. We will defend this case vigorously and look forward to it being dismissed."

Fox News continually supports Donald Trump's lies and smears, who is suing every media organization that refuses to toe his company line.

Demented Donald has gone so far as to sue CBS News, even after winning the 2024 election for supposedly doctoring a Kamala Harris interview which is a lie.

If anyone in this country is trying to destroy the First amendment and free speech, it's Donald J. Trump.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon