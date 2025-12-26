Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Dance Like Everyone Is Watching
By TengrainDecember 26, 2025

Above, The Peanuts kids dance to the Vince Guaraldi Trio's Linus and Lucy. The Mowhawk-sporting kid is the best dancer of the lot. Prove me wrong!

Elizabeth Spiers presents a NYTimes column that never ran: A Hallmark Christmas, Through the Dark Lens of the Trump Economy

Hullabaloo gasps, "Trump Lied!"

D R I F T G L A S S gives us "The Ghost of ACA Sabotage Plots Past." A moral cautionary tale.

Diane Ravitch's Blog wishes us all a Merry Deportation Day!

Bonus Track: Neko Random should win a bar trivia contest for this: "Fun Facts and Trivia About Forks".

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse, or on BlueSky. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

We welcome relevant, respectful comments.
