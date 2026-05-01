It's Not Trump's Fault: The Republican Copium Starter Pack

Georgia Rep. Buddy Carter joined Maria Bartiromo on her Fox Business Network show to display an alternate reality. Americans are prospering (LOL), and rising gas prices are the fault of Democrats. No, really.

"Well, first of all, remember, President Trump promised he'd make us safer and more prosperous," Carter said. "He's made us safer. He's making us safer and making the world safer by assuring that Iran will never have a nuclear weapon."

"And he's made us more prosperous through the Working Families Tax Cut Act that has put more money in people's pockets," he insisted. "Now, yes, we've seen some gas price fluctuation. Gas prices will go back down. Remember, high gas prices are the work of the Democrats."

"Remember 2022, five and six dollars a gallon," he continued. "That was the Democratic leadership that led to those high gas prices. But gas prices are going to come back down."

"And as we see the economy improve, I'm very confident that in the midterm elections that we're going to come back in the majority, both in the House and in the Senate," he added.

Essentially, Carter acknowledges gas prices have been fluctuating (implying they're not exactly low right now under Trump), but he's blaming Democrats anyway. And yeah, we understand there's a midterm panic among Republicans, and there should be. Trump has been in office for over a year, and that syphilitic warmongering piggy has destroyed the economy.

He's taking credit for the good even though that prosperous and safer claim doesn't exist, while deflecting blame for the bad that does exist, even though his party has been in power at every level of government. That's quite the rhetorical sleight of hand, Rep. Carter. I wish Republicans would stop licking Donald KinderFicker's boots and think of what Americans are going through right now. Hey, I can dream, can't I?

In five years, Carter will blame Democrats for Trump's war on Iran.