Scott Jennings Meltdown: ‘Get Your F*cking Hand Out Of My Face!’

CNN's Trump lackey didn't appreciate the 23-year-old Adam Mockler telling him Trump's war of choice with Iran is going badly.
By Ed ScarceMay 1, 2026

Just how is the Iran fiasco going? Not so well, judging by Scott Jennings' reaction. Someone needs a timeout for a while.

Source: Mediaite

CNN’s Scott Jennings exploded at MeidasTouch commentator Adam Mockler on Thursday, telling him to get his “f*cking hand out of my face.”

Mockler hammered Jennings on the timeline for President Donald Trump’s war with Iran on CNN’s NewsNight, noting the former George W. Bush staffer’s history of promoting foreign wars.

And part of their exchange.

MOCKLER: When I debated you on TV four to six weeks ago, and you said we were weeks away from it. Now you’re making condescending remarks because you can’t defend the fact that this war is not going your way. Wait, one more time–

JENNINGS: Not going– not going your way?

MOCKLER: Give me one– name me one political concession–

JENNINGS: Get your f*cking hand out of my face, first of all!

MOCKLER: Name one political concession–

PHILLIP: Hey, hey, hey, hey, hey. Woah woah woah. Guys, excuse me.

JENNINGS: I’m not going to have this guy’s hand in my face.

PHILLIP: Everybody, everybody hang tight, okay?

JENNINGS: Honestly.

PHILLIP: No, everybody, calm down. Okay? We’re having a debate. You can respond to the points that he’s making.

They're all getting a bit triggered by their Iran fiasco.

Mockler summed it up this way.

And Gavin Newsom was even more succinct.

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