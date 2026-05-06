GOP Rep Swears Billion Dollar Funding For The Ballroom Is Not For The Ballroom

Is it to secure the ballroom, Rep. Meuser?
GOP Rep Swears Billion Dollar Funding For The Ballroom Is Not For The Ballroom
Credit: screengrab
By John AmatoMay 6, 2026

Rep. Dan Meuser claimed that the billion dollars earmarked for the White House ballroom in the 72 billion dollar Senate reconciliation bil is not really for the ballroom at all.

Gotcha.

Even the Newsmax hosts didn't believe this ridiculous lie.

Meuser was told by Wake Up America hosts that Democrats are planning to use the billion dollars targeted for White House ballroom as a 2026 midterm talking point because people are struggling to pay for gas. Yet, taxpayers are going to now be forced to pay for this outrageous rebuild.

As usual, Rep. Meuser ranted about the Democratic Party being Iran supporters and then finished his diatribe by saying this.

MEUSER: I mean, when they speak, they sound like, heck, they're more for Iran than they are for America, not just for de-escalation.

Look, it's a security project.

Yes, it's on the it's on the east wing, but it's a security initiative, though, that funding really has nothing to do with the construction of the of the so-called ballroom, which is being privately funded.

The estimated cost of Trump's ballroom was $400 million.

Could you explain why the security for that project is almost triple the cost?

Rep. Meuser is as ridiculous as the words he speaks.

Rep. Dan Meuser on the one billion taxpayer dollars Republicans want for Trump's ballroom: "It really has nothing to do with construction of the so-called ballroom"

Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2026-05-06T14:02:06.621Z

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