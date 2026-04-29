Sarah McBride: Voters Are Too Worried About Groceries To Pay For Ballroom

Del. Rep. Sarah McBride on Tuesday railed against a push to fund President Trump’s White House ballroom, citing affordability concerns in her state and nationwide.

“My constituents can’t afford fucking groceries or utility bills, and he now wants to spend taxpayer money on a ballroom?” McBride told MeidasTouch in an interview.

“They shouldn’t use a potential tragedy to try to secure funding from taxpayers for the president to have Great Gatsby parties in the White House,” she added, referring to the Saturday shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner.

The alleged shooter, Cole Allen, was charged with an assassination attempt on the president, transportation of a firearm and ammunition in interstate commerce with intent to commit a felony, and discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence. Trump and other Republicans have suggested that the dinner and other similar events be held inside the White House ballroom in future years due to safety concerns at outside complexes.

You know what Trump's really thinking. He's thinking about all the big Republican fundraisers he can hold in the White House!