No, Republicans, Mis-Gendering Rep McBride Will Not Stand

Republican congressman Keith Self, the Texas Republican chair of the House Foreign Relations Subcommittee, tried to get petty with trans Rep. Sarah McBride of Delaware, calling her "Mr. McBride." But that didn't work out well as Massachusetts Democratic Rep. Bill Keating put him in his place. This is how you do it. It's usually Nancy Mace that lacks decorum with trans individuals as her party keeps trying to use McBride as their punching bag.

So, McBride, addressed Self as “Madam Chairman” before beginning to speak. Fair is fair, and she made a good point.

Keating asked Self to repeat himself. Self did, again referring to McBride as “Mr.”

“Have you no decency?” Keating said. “I’ve come to know you a little bit, but this is not decent.”

The meeting was abruptly adjourned. On the Bad App, McBride posted, "Now that I have your attention...Our economy is tanking because of Trump’s tariffs."

Well done.

Of course, Nancy Mace, an attention-seeking nitwit, had to weigh in, posting, "He's a man. Hearing adjourned."

And Self posted, "It is the policy of the United States to recognize two sexes, male and female."

Nope, he doesn't have any decency, and he doesn't know the difference between sex and gender. From now on, I'll always think of him as "Madam Chair." And Democratic Rep. Al Green was censured for fighting for Medicaid. What a messed up timeline this is.