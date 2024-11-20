Who Knew Jesse Watters Is The Secretary Of Gender?

In the most despicable fashion, Fox News host Jesse Watters sided with Rep. Nancy Mace's disgusting resolution targeting Sarah McBride, the first transgender person elected to Congress, by attempting to ban transgender women from using the women's restroom in the Capitol.

Someone should introduce a resolution banning fake boobs from Capitol restrooms — George Conway (@gtconway.bsky.social) 2024-11-20T01:39:05.465Z

Rep. Mace turned the historic election victory of Sarah McBride into another MAGA shit show. Mace is a lowbrow opportunist and is focusing on attacking the LGBT+ community as her personal piñata instead of doing the job as a representative for her district.

When Rep. Jeffries said how ludicrous Rep. Mace was by bullying McBride, Watters was there to defend the haters.

"This is what we're doing?" Watters said. There's one transgender member of Congress out of 435 and the top Democrat is siding with they them instead of you." "This was the biggest story in Washington all day," he said. "Where this transgender member is going to the bathroom."

Watters pretends that Democrats in the House turned this issue into a media frenzy when it was all Nancy Mace's doing.

The odious asshole used Trump's homophobic campaign ads to make his point. Watters then channeled Charlie Kirk's hatred of the trans community.

WATTERS: It's like they learned nothing from the last election. Just go in the men's room or go in the gender-neutral bathroom. Don't they have those there yet? They have them everywhere else. Biden should just build one at this point. He's trying to get all the money spent before he's gone. Why not? I can't believe we're even talking about this. A man is a man and a woman is a woman and a man cannot become a woman. So why do hundreds of women have to feel uncomfortable so one man can feel included?

There's one transgender woman in Congress and Watters acts as if every woman Congress member is about to be molested in the Capitol bathroom. Watters you asshole, it's Mace that's out of place here.

When did Watters became the arbitrator of gender?

Nancy Mace would never have introduced this resolution if Caitlin Jenner was the transgender woman in question. Bet on that.

Jesse Watters sure loves Caitlin Jenner, too, because she's on his side of the political aisle.