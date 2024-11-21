Jeanine Pirro's Hate For Gay People Roars On

During a segment of Fox News' The Five, co-host Jeanine Pirro launched into a hate-filled soliloquy on how much she hates the transgender community.

It was really disgraceful. Aaron Rupar xitted, "No coded language. Nothing subtle. Just straight up bigotry."

Democratic contributor Jessica Tarlov castigated Rep. Nancy Mace for knowing full well she's not afraid of Sara McBride, but trying to get 15 minutes of fame by attacking the first transgender woman in Congress.

MAGAts are claiming that since Trump won the election, all things gay and transgender must be vilified and then eliminated.

Pirro interrupted with her usual bombast but was more hateful and bigoted than usual.

PIRRO: Didn't you learn anything from the election? Didn't you learn that the American people don't want this, that the majority of people don't want to be kowtowing to a .01% of people who want to enter into my bathroom? I don't want a guy who's dressed as a woman, who thinks she's a woman, whether he has his thing or not. I don't want him in my bathroom. I don't want to think about it. I don't want to wash my hands near him. I don't want him in there. You know what? Get your own friggin' bathroom. Go in your own unisex bathroom. TARLOV: She has her own bathroom. PIRRO: Go in your own unisex bathroom. WATTERS: She has her own bathroom. PIRRO: Wait a minute. Wait a minute. All members of Congress have their own bathroom. TARLOV: She said, I use my own bathroom. PIRRO: But you know what? Good for Nancy Mace. Nancy Mace is doubling down and saying on all federal properties.

Rep. Sarah McBride said she'll use her own bathroom which makes the MAGAts hate even worse.

I'll take a page from the self-appointed MAGA prophets and say I think these a-holes have been taken over by demons!