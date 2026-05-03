Geraldo Rivera Accuses Adam Mockler Of Being A 'Dick' To Scott Jennings

Looks like snowflake Scott Jennings isn't the only one having a meltdown following Jennings exchange with progressive podcaster Adam Mocker the other night.

Right-wing hack Geraldo Rivera decided he needed to get in on the act during a segment on Chris Cuomo's show on NewsNation this Friday:

It’s apparently contagious. A second commentator has succumbed to the raunch in a pointed attack on a rising young Democratic star. This time, NewsNation commentator Geraldo Rivera blasted Dem upstart Adam Mockler as a “d*ck.” That dressing came down just one day after CNN’s conservative analyst Scott Jennings went at it with the 23-year-old MeidasTouch podcaster on CNN’s NewsNight with Abby Phillip, with Rivera witnessing it all. “Chris, the kid was a d---... he was really being a d---,” Rivera told his NewsNation colleague Chris Cuomo on Friday about the on-air dust-up between Jennings and Mockler when Jennings dropped the F-bomb. “Shut up!” Rivera added in an imagined conversation with Mockler. “Go out and get some life experience!” As for Jennings’ attack on Mockler, ”there was a freshness about it," Rivera flatly declared.

Mockler responded to Rivera's nonsense on Xitter:

I’m sorry, but I’m not gonna be nicer about this. Neocon boomers are mortgaging my generations future by amassing trillions in debt, turning America into a pariah on the global stage, and getting our troops killed for another failing war. I have to watch these neocons lie about the state of this war on TV every single day. Then, the moment I push back and assertively ask, “hey, what’s the actual goal here?” I have a legion of neocon boomers telling me I should know my place. Or I should wait my turn to talk with the grown ups. Fuck that, genuinely. I’m not claiming to have all of the answers or be all knowing. But young people deserve a seat at the table to fight for our interests as well. 95% of media is made up of boomers in suits who created these problems, and being nicer isn’t going to fix them.

I’m sorry, but I’m not gonna be nicer about this. Neocon boomers are mortgaging my generations future by amassing trillions in debt, turning America into a pariah on the global stage, and getting our troops killed for another failing war.



I have to watch these neocons lie about… https://t.co/NQjVkADQvX — Adam Mockler (@adammocklerr) May 2, 2026

Good for him for pushing back against their bullshit.

Mockler also responded to FCC Chair Brendan Carr, who decided he needed to chime in as well.