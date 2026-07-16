Grandpa Needs An Ambien: Trump Goes Ham On Truth Social In Wee Hours Of The Night

Donnie Boy is clearly in desperate need of a glass of warm milk, an Ambien, or an exorcism after the sitting President of the United States went on a Truth Social bender for nearly 3 hours in the wee hours of the night, comparing himself to Lightning McQueen.

It's certainly not unusual for Donald Trump to spend his nights posting up a storm on his Truth Social echo chamber. But despite having a regular baseline of unhinged and bizarre, he managed to get a little extra last night, as he made a whopping 19 posts between the hours of midnight and 2:30 a.m., ranging in topics from the defense budget to international relations to his scammy Trump Accounts for children to a truly absurd video portraying himself as a cartoon race car.

In what appears to be an attempt to paint himself as the hero of all existence, the President posted a video featuring a rousing speech by Lightning McQueen in the Disney movie Cars, overlaid with a montage of images of Trump going about his presidential duties.

"Okay, here we go. Focus. Speed. I am speed. One winner, forty-two losers," the voice of actor Owen Wilson as Lightning McQueen bellows in the Disney movie monologue, playing over photos of Donald Trump. "I eat losers for breakfast. Breakfast? Maybe I should have had breakfast? Brekkie could be good for me. No, no, no, focus. Speed. Faster than fast, quicker than quick. I am Lightning."

Incidentally, Trump has long positioned himself as no fan of the Disney company, publicly condemning them as "mning the company as a “woke and disgusting shadow of its former self," primarily over the company's insistence on diversifying its casts in new movies.

However, it seems the big Lightning McQueen speech from the 2006 Cars movie is an exception.

Trump's late-night posting frenzy came right after he appeared to barely keep himself awake during a summit at the U.S. Army War College in Pennsylvania, where Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth nearly drooled down his own chin as he positively lavished the President with praise on the stage.

Given his proclivity for taking to Truth Social in the unsociable hours of the night, treating the social media platform like his own personal Dear Diary, it's certainly no wonder that the man treats every Cabinet meeting and public appearance like nappy-nap time.