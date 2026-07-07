Trump Accounts: Scamming Your Babies Out Of Their Social Security

If you haven't heard of Trump accounts before now, perk up and listen because they're the centerpiece of his midterm message, and they are meant to replace Social Security. Oh, not now, not today. But he wants to take your baby's Social Security away with a tiny corporate-funded $1,000 bribe.

Here's how they work: For babies born between 2025 and 2028, a so-called "Trump Account" will be opened for them with $1,000 seed money from the likes of Michael Dell and other corporate barons. New parents, flush with money, can then contribute up to $5,000 a year to them until those kids are 18. These contributions are not tax-deductible and all funds are placed into stock market fund investments. They grow tax-free, and are converted to traditional IRAs at age 18. Withdrawals are subject to a 10% tax if withdrawn for anything other than the exceptions spelled out in the law.

Investments are required to be in index funds that move with the S&P 500. So Wall Street is really happy!!!

Of course those new parents will have all kinds of money to shove into an account! Never mind the diapers, wipes, formula, food. Those babies don't need to eat; they need to be "entrepreneurs" just like Orange Jesus said when he was ringing the bell for the New York Stock Exchange Monday morning.

"It's going to teach children to be entrepreneurial as opposed to the threat of communism that you're seeing a lot," the Orange Mouth spewed. Yes, we're all dirty commies now for wanting healthcare and a strong social safety net. I'm sure he couldn't define communism if you pointed his withering finger to the definition, but it sounds scary, doesn't it?

And can we talk for a minute about how this absolutely doesn't do a thing to teach children to be entrepreneurial? The government gives them $1,000. And maybe Mom and Dad can scrape together a few non-deductible after-tax dollars to put in the thing after they're done covering all the household essentials. Tell me more about how that helps those babies turn into magnates? It definitely bolsters Wall Street.

But wait, there's more. There's always more, as Capper likes to say.

"This is not social Democrats, by the way. That's a beautiful way we're social Democrats, they say," Trump prattled. "They're not social. They're communists. They want to destroy our country."

Again, the whole "communist" thing is a throwback to the John Birch days where everyone who wasn't a Republican was a dirty commie. I guess this theme works well in Florida, but there's no intersection between Social Democrats and communism and it's high time everyone figured that out. His use of the word is intended to divide us and turn us against each other. I doubt he even knows what it means.

Strengthening Social Security -- a pact between the people, employers and the government -- is not at all in the same universe as communism.

Medicare for All is now an imperative after Trump and Republicans destroyed the ACA. And again, that's not communism.

These are SOCIAL safety nets. Communism is an economic model based on the utopian idea that there are no class divisions and everyone shares and shares alike. Someone should tell the Christian nationalists that the first Christians in Acts operated under a communistic model.

Looking after the general welfare of the people is enshrined in the Constitution Orange Jesus tries to shred every chance he gets.

MS NOW host Antonia Hytlon observed, "So a program using public funds and taking money from private billionaires to transfer wealth to children, the kind of setup conservatives have sometimes described as socialist."

He ended with this: "But this helps some of the children living in poverty. It can happen. And now they have a real chance. It's a big thing. It's a big thing."

How does it help children living in poverty, again? $1,000 invested in the stock market -- OH, did I mention it's INVESTED IN THE STOCK MARKET? -- for 10 years isn't going to lift any child out of poverty.

But it's sure as hell going to make the rich boys richer. Just imagine all that new capital just waiting to be sucked up by the vacuum that is Wall Street. Imagine all the cash they're dying to put their hands on at new parents' expense.

This is a warning. If you have grandkids, warn their parents. If you are having children, leave this money on the table and opt for college savings accounts or or just plain savings accounts should you have extra funds to spare.

This is a scam intended to end Social Security. Do not fall for it.