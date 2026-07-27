Trump Spiraled For Hours — 40+ AI Images Later, Still No Word On The Country

MAGA's 'hardest-working President ever,' spiraling within himself.
Trump Spiraled For Hours — 40+ AI Images Later, Still No Word On The Country
Credit: Gage Skidmore/Flickr/CC/license 2.0.
By Conover KennardJuly 27, 2026

Over the course of just one afternoon, Donald J. Trump, the AI slop President, fired off a barrage of digitally generated images and posts — swinging from attacks on cable news anchors and evening hosts to surreal self-portraits — with barely minutes between some of them, based on timestamps shared in a widely circulated post cataloging the spree.

I don't even know what this is about, or WTF he did with Abraham Lincoln:

2026-07-27_08-42-38

Roughly 45 AI-generated images were posted to Truth Social across several hours; Trump claimed an Iranian oil tanker as his own in one, depicted three late-night hosts he's recently clashed with as homeless panhandlers in another, one of him donning a 2028 red hat while smoking a cigar, took another misogynistic and transphobic jab at CNN's Kaitlan Collins, and took his now-familiar swipe at longtime rival Rosie O'Donnell, whom he's been sparring with for roughly two decades.

Hey, MAGA, here is your 'hardest working President ever' in a nutshell, who took the afternoon off to churn out AI images of himself in the midst of an unnecessary war he launched.

Trump is an absolute bloviating walnut. Check out the lengthy timeline.

Trump is spiraling within himself, and Republicans are still blaming Biden for the current President's policies that are harming struggling Americans. The only remedy I can come up with is to make the midterms as painful as possible for Trump and his enablers. Like, really painful.

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