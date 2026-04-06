Trump Turns Easter Egg Hunt Into IQ Hunt, Finds No Eggs

Well, this was weird. Put in on the pile! And who are "egg voters," anyway?
By Conover KennardApril 6, 2026

Donald J. Trump took a minute on the holiest day of the year yesterday to unleash a profane message filled with threats, because, you know, that's acceptable to right-wing Christians, I guess. Who knows anymore?

But that was Sunday, so today, he's walking around the annual White House Easter Egg Roll, asking attendees, "Who's a lower-IQ person, Biden or Kamala?"Sure, totally normal, huh?

"How did I do with the voters that do eggs?" he asked. "Would you say 100% or 90%?"

"Would anybody in the egg industry vote for Kamala, a low-IQ person?" he continued. She's a low-IQ person."

"Who's a lower-IQ person, Biden or Kamala?" he added.

They're not "egg voters,” you weirdo. They are farmers who deal with actual birds, not your grocery-price nostalgia tour.

Of course, it’s his seamless pivot: "Did anybody in the egg industry vote for Kamala? A low-IQ person. She's a low-IQ person." What a master strategist this guy is! He reduced a simple conversation to "my opponent is dumb" while pretending he single-handedly saved breakfast.

And, naturally, Trump talked down to farmers, thinking they can't spot a guy who treats egg prices like a campaign prop and policy like a stand-up comedy skit.

Sorry, Trump, but you're the dumbest motherfucker on the planet, not Biden or Harris, you demented old fartbag.

Trump: "How did I do with the voters that do eggs? Did anybody in the egg industry vote for Kamala? A low IQ person. She's a low IQ person."

Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2026-04-06T15:50:28.128Z

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