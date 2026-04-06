Trump Turns Easter Egg Hunt Into IQ Hunt, Finds No Eggs

Donald J. Trump took a minute on the holiest day of the year yesterday to unleash a profane message filled with threats, because, you know, that's acceptable to right-wing Christians, I guess. Who knows anymore?

But that was Sunday, so today, he's walking around the annual White House Easter Egg Roll, asking attendees, "Who's a lower-IQ person, Biden or Kamala?"Sure, totally normal, huh?

"How did I do with the voters that do eggs?" he asked. "Would you say 100% or 90%?"

"Would anybody in the egg industry vote for Kamala, a low-IQ person?" he continued. She's a low-IQ person."

"Who's a lower-IQ person, Biden or Kamala?" he added.

They're not "egg voters,” you weirdo. They are farmers who deal with actual birds, not your grocery-price nostalgia tour.

Of course, it’s his seamless pivot: "Did anybody in the egg industry vote for Kamala? A low-IQ person. She's a low-IQ person." What a master strategist this guy is! He reduced a simple conversation to "my opponent is dumb" while pretending he single-handedly saved breakfast.

And, naturally, Trump talked down to farmers, thinking they can't spot a guy who treats egg prices like a campaign prop and policy like a stand-up comedy skit.

Sorry, Trump, but you're the dumbest motherfucker on the planet, not Biden or Harris, you demented old fartbag.