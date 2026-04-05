Jake Tapper Reports Trump's Actual Words Unlike His Colleagues Who Cleaned Them Up

So on this Christian holiest of holy days in the year of our Lord two thousand and twenty six, our president decided to spew a seriously profane and threatening message to Iran because he is a child who has no understanding of what he has wrought with his stupid war.

Meidas Touch pointed out the insanity in a subtle way:

This is so unhinged, so absolutely entrenched in a demented fantasy that if we were still a sane country with two sane parties, he would be removed from office immediately before we lose any more lives in Iran. As in, within hours.

But why would that happen when we have a media willing to smooth over all the rough edges and make him look...sane?

Jake Tapper took the bold step of actually reading the full text of Trump's wildly inappropriate post on CNN Sunday, no holds barred.

"If your children are watching, be warned, the president did not use polite language," he warned before reading the full post. "Tuesday will be power plant day and bridge day all wrapped up in one in Iran. There will be nothing like it. Open the fucking strait, you crazy bastards, or you will be living in hell. Just watch."

He then went on to soften the threat about bombing infrastructure. "We should note that destroying civilian power infrastructure is generally considered to constitute a war crime under international law, though the president could argue that the infrastructure has dual use and also is utilized by Iran's military." Yeah, sure, sure.

What Tapper did (and so too his colleague Fareed Zakaria) should be the MINIMUM any journalist does. Reporting the actual words a president utters, whether by mouth or keyboard, is the minimum.

And yet.

Here is the 'paper of record', the venerable New York Times, not only failing to report what he said, but also smoothing it over like all is just purely normal.

The NYT literally rewrote Trump saying “open the fuckin’ strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in hell” as: “Mr. Trump issued a new ultimatum to Iran to end its chokehold over the Strait of Hormuz” — Matt Negrin still host of Hardball on MSNBC (@mattnegrin.bsky.social) 2026-04-05T14:06:22.492Z

Over on Bari Weiss' CBSNews.com their headline is "Trump says rescued U.S. airman was "seriously wounded" and "really brave" as he vows to hit Iran's power plants"

Oops, they forgot the actual quote. But maybe it's in the article.

Nope, in their "Things to Know about the Iran war" section this is the mention: "The U.S. president also warned Iran that its bridges and power plants could be hit on Tuesday unless the country reopens the Strait of Hormuz. Iran has rejected Mr. Trump's ultimatums over the strait."

Heckuvajob, Bari.

Over on ABCNews.com, I had hope for them to report the unvarnished truth, but instead they dodged by linking to his stupid TruthSocial site and driving the traffic there.

In a profanity-filled post on his social media platform on Sunday, Trump said to the Iranian regime in part, "you'll be living in Hell" if it did not open the critical maritime shipping channel for oil and trade. "Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!!" Trump wrote in the post.

The Washington Post and WSJ did publish the full quote, so good for them but people aren't reading the WaPo or WSJ on Easter.

I'm sure Trump is so pumped from living vicariously through the brave soldiers who rescued the airman that he feels like he did it himself.

NBC News sanitized it too. "He used an expletive, referenced Islam, and described Iran's leadership as "crazy bastards" in a Truth Social post Sunday, repeating past threats if Iran misses the deadline."

I will give them credit for at least inserting an image of the post.

We really need our legacy media to do better. Whether they like it or not, this is not a time to be sanewashing an obviously disturbed, demented megalomaniac. Everyone should see the truth about him, and those who enable him.