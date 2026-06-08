Tequila, Technology, And The Fall Of Rome

Cliff—fresh off a red-eye from Sicily—and our favorite recovering Republican Joe Walsh poured a couple of drinks and went somewhere real. It’s funny, furious, and the kinda unscripted cross-aisle conversation you don’t get. A taste of where they went...
By Cliff SchecterJune 8, 2026

Fresh off a red-eye from Sicily I joined my favorite recovering Republican, Joe Walsh. We poured a few drinks and went somewhere real. The funny, furious, and kinda unscripted cross-ideological conversation we don't get anymore.

We talked about bread, circuses, and a cage match on the White House Lawn. A spectacle taken straight from the final days of Rome. The predator class: then and now. A thru-line straight from an emperor’s island to our current headlines. Two empires on their last legs. And still Joe makes a case for why this may somehow be the good news.

We moved onto Dems who fight. A too-short list of names I wish we had more of. And where populist anger goes next. At what point does it curdle into something darker? Speaking of that, anti-semitism, Israel, and consistency. There's a “tell” I watch for. I also shared my flat-out prediction in the Ohio Senate race, and why.

Watch the full conversation and subscribe to Blue Amp Media. Then find us in the comments!

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