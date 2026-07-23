Trump Cites Ghost Poll Claiming Americans Support His War With Iran

Is Demented Donald using a dead former pollster to poll the dead on the Iran war?
Trump Cites Ghost Poll Claiming Americans Support His War With Iran
Credit: screengrab
By John AmatoJuly 23, 2026

Against the backdrop of a Washington Post/IPSOS poll showing 69% of Americans are against the Iran war, Donald Trump claimed a new poll came out, and Americans are not against his war with Iran.

Demented Donald never cited what poll he was talking about, so it must be from his media, or he just lied.

Q: What did you say to the families of these fallen soldiers when Americans are only against this war, how do you add to that?

TRUMP: Well, Americans aren't against the war.

The — a poll — a poll just came out. Americans don't want to have gasoline prices, but they're not against the war.

That just came out loud and clear in a poll.

Nobody wants Iran to have a nuclear weapon.

Do you want Iran to have a nuclear weapon? Do you think it's good?

I checked Rasmussen reports, since they are more Trump-friendly, but they never ask directly about Trump's approval handling the Iran war or if they approve of it.

Trump definitely heard Fox News host Laura Ingraham cite the IPOS poll as she told him Americans hate the war and it's costing him the midterms.

"Assessments of Trump’s handling of the economy and Iran are worse than his overall ratings, with 33 percent of Americans saying they approve of his economic stewardship and 29 percent approving of his conduct in overseeing the war with Iran."

Q: Americans are firmly against this war---

TRUMP: Well, Americans aren't against the war. A poll just came out. Americans don't want high gasoline prices, but they're not against the war. That just came out loud and clear in a poll.

Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2026-07-22T13:54:36.364Z

Lying is Trump's preferred method of talking to the public and the media.

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