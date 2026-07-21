Laura Ingraham Warns Trump: Wrap Up The Iran War Or Kiss The Midterms Goodbye

Fox News host Laura Ingraham implored Donald Trump to end the war with Iran if he and Republicans want to win the 2026 midterm elections.

Even without Trump's insane war with Iran, I have predicted Republicans would have been crushed in the midterms over Trump's unconscionable handling of skyrocketing inflation and the US economy overall.

Letting Bibi Netanyahu influence him to join the sneak attack on Iran is another debacle he created for himself and this country, which may take years to unravel.

Ingraham took to heart the new WaPo poll on Demented Donald's handling of the war.

INGRAHAM: And with the midterm elections a little more than 100 days away, the clock is ticking for President Trump to get out of this war before voters head to the polls. It's making a lot of Republicans nervous. It's already, as we know, unpopular. According to the New Washington Post-Ipsos polls, 69% of Americans disapprove of the handling of this conflict. Republicans cannot let this become an endless distraction, especially if they want to win in November.

Later in the segment, Ingraham claimed Trump might have to reverse his attacks on Bush's war with Iraq. Trump's entire foreign policy was predicated on no new wars, and he used W. to hammer that home.

"The headlines could be the Trump administration tacitly admits, you know, the Bush doctrine was right, or that, you know, McCain and, you know, Romney's approach was right, and that's going to be uncomfortable," she said.

Ouch.

JD Vance has admitted that the war hawks in Trump's administration just want to bomb bomb bomb Iran.

This has never won a major conflict and never will.

Most of Fox News sees the writing on the wall for November, but Trump doesn't.