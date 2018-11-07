Chris Wallace Shuts Down Laura Ingraham's 'Dems Moving Left' Analysis

After Fox News' Laura Ingraham, a huge Trump surrogate was minimizing the Democrats taking the House and praising Trump and his son Don Jr. on Election night., Chris Wallace forcefully corrected her analysis of the midterms.

Ingraham was gushing over Trump saying Republicans needs to get behind his conservative racism populism and demeaning the Democrats emphatically taking back the House. Ingraham smeared both Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the Democrats winning night in the process, and that's when Chris Wallace jumped in.

Ingraham wrapped up her rant saying. "By contrast, the Democrats are going home with more of a Ocasio-Cortez party which in 2020, as to [Rove's] point is going to be a tough sell."

Wallace said, "I don't think, I don't think that's a fair thing to say about the Democrats. I think that is a complete mischaracterization --"

Laura," Okay, go ahead - "

" if you -- Laura - if you look -- "

"Chris"

Wallace said, "If you look at the Democrats who were winning across, Abigail Spanberger, Jennifer Wexton -- the reason they're winning is not because they went far Left, it's because they got women who have military or intelligence credentials ..."

"If you go to give Republicans credit for holding onto the Senate then I think you have to give the Democrats credit for actually flipping the House," Wallace said.