Bullying? Slander? That's Laura Ingraham's 'Brand'

Why was the boycott against Laura Ingraham's show so swift and successful?

Because Laura Ingraham's brand is bullying, and everybody knew it.

That's the thing about Laura Ingraham: bullying is her >>brand<<. https://t.co/lkuPCzjQND — Frances Langum (@bluegal) March 29, 2018

And anyone who ever bought time on her show knows it. — driftglass (@Mr_Electrico) March 30, 2018

It's only that David Hogg, Parkland shooting survivor, was willing to point at the emperor and say naked.

And for once, cable news seems willing to point at one of their own (and don't deny it, MSNBC, we've got Keith Olbermann's receipts in hand and Ingraham was an MSNBC employee in the 90's) and remember the history of Ingraham's abuses. Partial transcript via Media Matters:

CHRIS JANSING (HOST): It's astonishing how quickly huge multinational corporations decided that they were going to pull their advertising. What gives? RON INSANA: Well one, I think it was such a gratuitously nasty comment for a young man who has just undergone what we hope will be the worst experience of his life. This was a truly shocking event that will stay with him forever. And for anyone to have attacked these kids in any way, shape or form given what they've gone through, their version of 9/11 if you will, is just really -- certainly not in a Christian spirit. As we talk about Holy Week, or as Laura did. I don't think you have to get to Holy Week to understand that that was not a terribly Christian comment. JANSING: Can we just talk about that apology? First of all, she needs a religious holiday to have an excuse to apologize to someone who you're attacking? Who has gone through such a horrific experience? She said that she apologizes, yes, after the advertisers decided that they were going to pull their ads. And she said, oh by the way, you're welcome to return to my show any time. I'm sure she didn't think this was going to be a big ratings bonanza, if he and I get on the show together.

ZERLINA MAXWELL: I think this kid understands exactly what's going on here. She's saving face because she's losing money on her show and that's the bottom line. That's what matters to her and her employers. And I think that we can't be attacking kids. Laura Ingraham has a long history of attacking people unjustified. She recently attacked Lebron James and said he should shut up and play basketball -- JANSING: Shut up and dribble. Right. She discussed Mexican immigrants saying they have come here to murder and rape our people. She called the NAACP a, quote, "push organization for racist sentiments." She compared the legalization of same-sex marriage to state-sanctioned incest and polygamy, suggested people should wear diapers instead of sharing bathrooms with transgender people. The list goes on.

Bullying is her brand. It's time to boycott it.