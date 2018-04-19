Border Activist Gets Kicked Off Laura Ingraham's Show After Bringing Up David Hogg

By Susie Madrak
26 min ago by Heather
Seems like the usually-vicious Laura Ingraham is very, very sensitive these days!

She invited John Cox, who's running for the Republican gubernatorial nomination in California on "end the sanctuary state," and Enrique Morones, head of the group Border Angels.

Morones came out punching. He said to Ingraham: "Where's your sponsors? David Hogg got rid of half of them."

Ingraham called him "rude." Considering some of the things Laura has said in her nasty career, that's a hoot.


