Jesus Tells Laura Ingraham To Apologize To David Hogg Before More Advertisers Bail (UPDATE X 3)

Okay, it all started with Laura Ingraham saying something mean, which is what she does for a living. Maybe you’ve never seen her but she’s a regular on Fox News and Slime Tweeting.

She SlimeTweeted one of the leaders of the Parkland students by saying, “David Hogg Rejected By Four Colleges To Which He Applied and whines about it.”

The students called for a boycott of her show. Advertisers heard it and it’s working …

Online travel website TripAdvisor and Rachael Ray’s pet food brand Nutrish have since said they would stop advertising on Ingraham’s show.

So Ingraham tweeted an apology to Hogg.

Any student should be proud of a 4.2 GPA —incl. @DavidHogg111. On reflection, in the spirit of Holy Week, I apologize for any upset or hurt my tweet caused him or any of the brave victims of Parkland. For the record, I believe my show was the first to feature David...(1/2) — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) March 29, 2018

Holy week? How ’bout you apologize in the spirit of human dignity?

Okay, I say we let it go this time. Think about this: if she loses her job on Fox, she’ll be the next Secretary of State or some damn thing.

Hey, once Trump gets impeached, I’ll help you tie her to Sean Hannity and let her talk through her nose in his face for days on end.

Ed. Note (Karoli): Ingraham's apology came after two advertisers bailed out. Also, David Hogg is relentless. He's going to go far in life.

Update: (Karoli) Wayfair did just what we need.

Wayfair pulling ads from Laura Ingraham's show https://t.co/Q6XyeUdppI — Jon Cooper 🌊 (@joncoopertweets) March 29, 2018

I believe the list right now is Nutrish, TripAdvisor and now Wayfair. It would be just great if advertisers figured out ahead of time that Ingraham and her pals are hateful bigots who cater to the fears and fancies of other hateful bigots and simply didn't buy advertising on Fox News at all.

Update 2: Hogg says nah.

I 100% agree an apology in an effort just to save your advertisers is not enough. I will only accept your apology only if you denounce the way your network has treated my friends and I️ in this fight. It’s time to love thy neighbor, not mudsling at children. https://t.co/H0yWs4zMGk — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) March 29, 2018

Update 3: Nestle bails.