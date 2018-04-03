David Hogg Is Lit: 'People Crying 'Fake News' Are Perpetuating It'

March for our Lives organizer David Hogg was on Lawrence last night, and this moment stuck out to me:

LAWRENCE O'DONNELL: I want to show you a photograph of Emma Gonzalez, this is another way in which people on the right, pro-NRA people have tried to distort what's going on with you are as individual protesters. They took a picture of her ripping a target that's used as gun target practice and photoshopped a copy of the constitution and saying she was ripping up the constitution and that's what she was about. What's your reaction to that?

At left is @tyler_mitchell’s photo of @Emma4Change for the cover of @TeenVogue. At right is what so-called “Gun Rights Activists” have photoshopped it into. #MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/jW6tTOv2Db — Phillip Picardi (@pfpicardi) March 25, 2018

DAVID HOGG: I think the people creating this content are saying there's so much fake news out there when they're the ones that perpetuate it. It's disgusting and dangerous to our democracy. It's wrong. We're kids trying to save lives. What we need to do is come together as Americans and when people use divisive language like we see on the right and left of the issue, calling things right and left and not just American, doesn't help anything. We need to come together, go to the town halls; I don't care if you're a Republican, Democrat, we're all Americans. Let's get together and solve the issue together.

Good luck with that "bringing Republicans to the table" effort, David. I mean it.