Delusional Trump Thinks Trading 2 Senate Seats For The House Is Winning

Trump's narcissism was on parade during his entire Fox News Sunday interview with Chris Wallace. After getting trounced in the midterms, Trump claimed it was more of an historic victory to keep the Senate in his control while getting trounced and turning over the House to the Democratic party along many other state offices.

To top off his narcissistic outlook, he alleged many people told him they won't vote unless he's on the ballot even though he alleged he was the deciding factor in many midterm election victories. Either he was on the ballot or he wasn't.

I mean, you can't make this up.

Wallace said, "When Democrats flipped the House back in 2006 and picked up 30 seats, President Bush 43 had a news conference the next day and said we have a thumping. Last week in this election the House picked up so far it's 36 seats, it may be on the way to 40 seats and your reaction was that it was almost a complete victory."

Trump replied, "I won the Senate, you don't mention that. Excuse me, I won the Senate."

Wallace should have told Trump he didn't win the Senate but merely kept the Senate in his control -- a feat easily done since Democrats had to defend ten seats in very red states (their worst Senate map in a century, some say).

Instead, Wallace pressed his point about getting blitzed in the House and in many demographics that Trump once held.

Wallace replied, "I understand that. This is a historically big defeat in the House. You lost 36, maybe 40 seats, some would argue that it was a thumping and I want to talk about some of the ways in which you lost."

He continued, "You lost in traditionally Republican suburbs. Not only over liberal cities like Philadelphia and D.C. but also red state big cities like Houston and Oklahoma City. You lost among suburban women, you lost among independents and in three key states that I think you remember pretty well, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan, you lost both the governor's seats and the Senate seats."

Yes, that a trouncing, but Trump explained, "Are you ready?"

"I won the Senate and that's historic too," Trump said.

He just lost control of the Congressional body that has deflected and defended his every move and will now become a check against his hubris, but adding a couple of Senate seats to the Republican majority is supposed to be historic?

"We now have 53 as opposed to 51, and we have 53 great senators in the U.S. Senate."

"We won. That's a tremendous victory, nobody talks about that."

"That's a far greater victory than the other side," Trump claimed.

This is crazy talk.

Nobody talks about it because it's a lie.

And that doesn't help stop Democratic investigations into his administration or pass crazy legislation, but who needs facts.

After he filibustered a bit about voter fraud in Florida, Wallace got a chance to get back to the subject at hand.

Wallace said, "But if you can't carry, and you certainly didn't carry it two weeks ago, Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, you're not going to get reelected."

Instead of answering, he went into his cult of personality.

Trump replied, "I didn't run. I wasn't running. My name wasn't on the ballot. There are many people that think I don't like Congress that like me a lot. I get it, I will never vote unless you are on the ballot, I get it all the time. People are saying sir, I will never vote unless we're on the ballot and I say go and vote."

Trump held roughly forty crazy midterm rallies.

40!

He actually WAS on the ballot.