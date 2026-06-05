Which Monopolies Are Bribing Trump For His $60M Cage Match?

Joe Walsh & I poured the tequila and followed the money: TKO Group's eating a $30 million loss. So what are they buying? Ram Trucks, Crypto.com, and Monster Energy are Trump's UFC sponsors - What do they get?
By Cliff SchecterJune 5, 2026

A new Tequila Talk, and we took on the "Bread & Circuses," UFC embarrassment that would've made the Founders cry at what their country's become. A truck company, crypto exchange, energy drink, and a media giant that needs Trump regulators to approve a $111 billion merger all chipping in for his 80th b-day cage match on the lawn you own. Trump needs you to look away from his ever increasing number of f*ck ups from Epstein to the Iran disaster.

Joe Walsh and I poured the tequila and followed the money:

? TKO Group is eating a $30 million loss on purpose — "we will not profit," says COO Mark Shapiro. So what are they buying?
? Ram Trucks, Crypto.com, and Monster Energy sign on as sponsors - What do they get?
? Paramount needs Trump to bless its $111B merger. They're showcasing this mess on Paramount+
? 1,200 invite-only tickets go to Trump's personal guest list. Your invitation? Lost in the mail.
? Dana White: Trump pitched it ringside at UFC 309 — "consider it done"
? Joe's take: this is what the predator class calls "earned media"
A new Tequila Talk, and we took on the "Bread & Circuses," UFC embarrassment that would've made the Founders cry at what their country's become. A truck company, crypto exchange, energy drink, and a media giant that needs Trump regulators to approve a $111 billion merger all chipping in for his 80th b-day cage match on the lawn you own. Trump needs you to look away from his ever increasing number of f*ck ups from Epstein to the Iran disaster.

Joe Walsh and I poured the tequila and followed the money:

🔹 TKO Group is eating a $30 million loss on purpose — "we will not profit," says COO Mark Shapiro. So what are they buying?
🔹 Ram Trucks, Crypto.com, and Monster Energy sign on as sponsors - What do they get?
🔹 Paramount needs Trump to bless its $111B merger. They're showcasing this mess on Paramount+
🔹 1,200 invite-only tickets go to Trump's personal guest list. Your invitation? Lost in the mail.
🔹 Dana White: Trump pitched it ringside at UFC 309 — "consider it done"
🔹 Joe's take: this is what the predator class calls "earned media"
🔹 We also discuss some anti-Bibi sentiment morphing into anti-Semitism, and Dem leadership's unwillingness to meet our populist moment leaving a power vacuum some less than stellar candidates are tapping into.

Watch the video for more of our Tequila Talk discussion!

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