Which Monopolies Are Bribing Trump For His $60M Cage Match?

A new Tequila Talk, and we took on the "Bread & Circuses," UFC embarrassment that would've made the Founders cry at what their country's become. A truck company, crypto exchange, energy drink, and a media giant that needs Trump regulators to approve a $111 billion merger all chipping in for his 80th b-day cage match on the lawn you own. Trump needs you to look away from his ever increasing number of f*ck ups from Epstein to the Iran disaster.

Joe Walsh and I poured the tequila and followed the money:

? TKO Group is eating a $30 million loss on purpose — "we will not profit," says COO Mark Shapiro. So what are they buying?

? Ram Trucks, Crypto.com, and Monster Energy sign on as sponsors - What do they get?

? Paramount needs Trump to bless its $111B merger. They're showcasing this mess on Paramount+

? 1,200 invite-only tickets go to Trump's personal guest list. Your invitation? Lost in the mail.

? Dana White: Trump pitched it ringside at UFC 309 — "consider it done"

? Joe's take: this is what the predator class calls "earned media"

A new Tequila Talk, and we took on the "Bread & Circuses," UFC embarrassment that would've made the Founders cry at what their country's become. A truck company, crypto exchange, energy drink, and a media giant that needs Trump regulators to approve a $111 billion merger all chipping in for his 80th b-day cage match on the lawn you own. Trump needs you to look away from his ever increasing number of f*ck ups from Epstein to the Iran disaster.

Joe Walsh and I poured the tequila and followed the money:

🔹 TKO Group is eating a $30 million loss on purpose — "we will not profit," says COO Mark Shapiro. So what are they buying?

🔹 Ram Trucks, Crypto.com, and Monster Energy sign on as sponsors - What do they get?

🔹 Paramount needs Trump to bless its $111B merger. They're showcasing this mess on Paramount+

🔹 1,200 invite-only tickets go to Trump's personal guest list. Your invitation? Lost in the mail.

🔹 Dana White: Trump pitched it ringside at UFC 309 — "consider it done"

🔹 Joe's take: this is what the predator class calls "earned media"

🔹 We also discuss some anti-Bibi sentiment morphing into anti-Semitism, and Dem leadership's unwillingness to meet our populist moment leaving a power vacuum some less than stellar candidates are tapping into.

Watch the video for more of our Tequila Talk discussion!