Trump’s Ballroom ‘Donors’ Have Already Netted Billions

You didn’t really think they coughed up the dough because they were gaga for a gold-plaited ballroom, did you?
Trump’s Ballroom ‘Donors’ Have Already Netted Billions
Credit: Gage Skidmore, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons
By NewsHound EllenJune 7, 2026

A new report from public watchdog Public Citizen describes the “donations” to Donald Trump’s Marie Antoinette Ballroom as, essentially bribes.

Public Citizen found that 14 out of the 27 donors it knows of (an incomplete list because the secret funding agreement allows them to remain anonymous) “received new or increased government contracts over the last 6 months totaling over $50 billion.”

That taxpayer-funded “windfall” is more than the GDP of some countries, according to The New Republic.

But wait, there’s more! The “donors” have reaped even more benefits.

16 of the 27 just happen to be involved in litigation with the federal government or have had “federal enforcement actions suspended by the Trump administration,” Public Citizen reported. “These include major antitrust actions or merger reviews involving Amazon, Apple, Meta, Microsoft, NextEra Energy, Nvidia, T-Mobile, and Union Pacific; labor rights cases involving Amazon, Apple, Caterpillar, Google, Lockheed and Meta; and SEC matters involving Coinbase and Ripple.”

All this while Trump's policies have left the rest of us struggling with essentials such as skyrocketing health insurance premiums, gas and grocery prices.

But her emails!

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