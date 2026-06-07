Kellyanne Conway Says The Quiet Part Out Loud On Their Opposition To Platner

We all know they could care less about any of Platner's flaws that might make left leaning voters move away from him.

I have no idea how the voters in Maine are going to decide who their candidate for US Senate should be, and whether recent reporting by the New York Times is going to be a deal breaker or not, but I do know why the yakkers on Fox and the likes of Trumper Kellyanne Conway hate Platner, and Conway said the quiet part out loud on this Friday's Hannity on Fox.

Here's Conway admitting after an extremely long diatribe attacking Platner, and promising to somehow make him the "face of the Democratic Party," that the reason they really hate him is he supports a whole bunch of positions that are popular with most of the American public and that Republicans hate.

JONES: Kellyanne Conway, the allegation now is that it's Republicans who are putting out this research. I mean, November is far away. Just my instincts — and you've been doing this way longer than me, Kellyanne — this is Democrats putting this information out. As Guy even says, it was the New York Times that sought her out for the story. Yet this has been turned into, at least from the progressive wing, a claim that Republicans planted this information.

CONWAY: Oh, that's a big game of squirrels so that we don't pay attention to what's actually happening here. This guy's a fraud. He's a nepo-baby ne'er-do-well who has completely concocted a candidacy the way he's concocted being an oyster man. Does he not know there are lobstermen — mainly in Maine?

Everything he's done is fraudulent, including, apparently, his marriage. "Oh, Kellyanne, that's his private life." Excuse me — he's been married for two years, he's texting and sexting people, and he's telling us what he does in a porta-potty.

His Nazi tattoo is the face of the Democratic Party going into the midterms, Lawrence, and I will see to it myself that it is.

And look, Doug is right — this guy should be long gone. When he came to Washington, D.C. this week to meet with the cognoscenti of the Democratic Party, they should have had one message for him: turn around and leave. Hold a press conference right outside the DNC or the DSCC.

And guess who's in charge of the Democratic Senate campaign committee this time? Ms. Pro-Woman, Female-Empowerment herself — Kirsten Gillibrand — who should also be voted out as a New York senator.

She sent Al Franken packing — a fellow senator — for far less than what we already know about this guy, and she did it before an ethics investigation was even completed. He asked for the investigation to be completed. She and seven other Democratic senators, including some women, got rid of him anyway.

So, you know what? "Believe All Women" in the Democratic Party comes with a partisan exception — and a swing-state exception. This is about power. They want that seat in Maine.

Last point: this shows you the perils of early voting. Most of the most serious, damning allegations about this guy have surfaced since early voting began on May 14th. So you have people who cast a ballot for him who are now saying, "What? I had no idea."

Look, we know what disqualifies him — we've seen all the liabilities on the ledger. What are his assets? What actually qualifies this person?

Perhaps the most offensive thing about him, beyond all of this, are his policy positions. He wants to abolish ICE, roll back tax cuts, increase regulations, and kill small businesses in Maine. He doesn't believe in energy independence, he talks about fighting oligarchs, he thinks profits are bad, corporations are bad. Any way you slice it, he cannot be one of 100 in the United States Senate, representing 335 million Americans.

