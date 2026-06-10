Kellyanne Conway Can't Understand Why Anyone Would Stand By A Misogynist

Here's Miss "alternative facts" and former Senior Counselor for Trump, Kellyanne Conway, being asked about Graham Platner's win as the Democratic nominee for the US Senate in Maine on Sean Hannity's show on Fox this Tuesday.

CONWAY: Any one of these would have been disqualifying for a United States senator, but all of them cumulatively tells you how screwed the Democratic Party is.

Win or lose, they stood by this misogynist. They stood by his boorish behavior. He has a troubling relationship with Nazis and porta-potties. But more than that, he has a troubling relationship with the truth. He can't tell the truth.

His entire persona is contrived. He's a fraud. His mother is his only customer at the oyster business. His father gave him money for the house. That would be fine, except he presents himself as just like you — and says you should like him for that.

The other thing is, he was here two weeks ago in Washington, D.C., Sean, for that famous meeting with Kirsten Gillibrand — female empowerment heroine, snark — and the rest of the Democrats. And they said, "Is there anything else?"

Ladies and gentlemen, what else do you need? Is there a magic number in the scandalabra that would make you stop? Would it have to do with Nazis, or putting upon women — perhaps underage women, but definitely women not his wife of two years? Would it be the lying, the insulting of heroes? He's not even fit to lick their combat boots.

So I'd ask the Democrats: is power really worth that to you? Because power for power's sake is the definition of corruption.

They said, "Is there anything else to know?" And since then, a thousand stilettos and Birkenstocks have just tumbled out of his closet.

If he were to win — God forbid, I hope Susan Collins beats him — if he were to win, I'm going to start asking the Democrats now, Sean. They should all be asked, not about the tattoo or the porta-potty, but: do you stand with him or not? What committees would you want him on? What subcommittees would he chair? Would you sit next to him at lunch? Would you invite him to campaign with you?

These are the important questions, because this man should be the face of the Democratic Party from here until Election Day this fall.