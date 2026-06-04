Can The Democratic Party Have Their Candidates' Backs Just This Once?

Graham Platner is, or was, a lousy husband. He was sexting with other women in the early days of his marriage. He and his wife, as she noted in a video over the weekend, are in marriage counseling, and are looking into fertility treatments in order to have a baby. They're trying to make the marriage work. It was Platner's wife who brought the texts to the campaign's attention. That happened last fall. For some reason, this story broke now, more than a month after his main primary opponent suspended her campaign, and with very little time for Maine Democrats to pick another candidate. (In the most recent public poll of the primary, Platner has a 73-point lead over the only remaining Democratic opponent who's on the ballot and actively campaigning. The primary is a week from now.)

Do Maine Democrats even want to switch candidates? In isolation, this is the kind of story that hasn't derailed politcal careers in the past few decades. Ever since Bill Clinton, voters have decided that marriage is personal, people are flawed, and relationship troubles are none of our damn business. Down in Texas, opponents of the GOP's Senate nominee, Ken Paxton, have tried to use his marital woes against him in more than one election. Voters don't care.

But many members of the Democratic Establishment have decided that they should be angrier about Platner's philandering than the voters themselves are likely to be. First out of the gate was Cory Booker, over the weekend on ABC:

Asked Sunday if Booker had concerns about Platner jeopardizing Senate control for the Democrats, Booker said he did. "Yes, I have concerns. That guy has questions to answer,” Booker said.

Booker didn't have to say this. Booker could have shut this down. He could have changed the subject by giving a rah-rah response about Democrats, or by attacking the GOP, President Trump, and the complicity of Susan Collins in Trump's reign of terror.

But no. The happy place for Establishment Democrats is self-flagellation. Democrats love saying Democrats are flawed. They love being Artie Fufkin, the promo guy who fails to draw a crowd for the band Spinal Tap at a record store event in Chicago, and then berates himself and asks the band to physically abuse him:

Booker, to be fair, expressed mild concern. The Democrat who really makes me see red is an anonymous consultant quoted in this Politico story:

“Is he going to be an albatross to run with? Absolutely,” said one Maine Democratic strategist, who, like others in this article, was granted anonymity to speak candidly. “He’s going to lose. All these polls showing him up against Susan Collins — people forget that the voters who decide this race make their decisions in the last two weeks.”

A Politico reporter shoves a mic in your face and you, a Democratic strategist, say, of the presumptive Democratic nominee in a critical Senate race, "He's going to lose"? Seriously? What the fuck is wrong with you?

And he's not alone:

“Up until now, the things that have come out, most Mainers have been pretty forgiving — enough to force out a sitting governor in a primary,” said Chuck Rocha, a longtime Democratic strategist who is advising multiple Senate campaigns but is not involved with Platner’s bid. “The thing that bothers me about Graham is every week it seems like it’s something else. … I worry because I have the scars of trying to beat Susan Collins for many cycles.” ... “If [Platner] dips below like 65 percent or something [on Tuesday] I think he’d be in trouble,” said a second Maine Democratic strategist. “That’s gonna be tough for him.”

The sitting governor, Janet Mills, dropped out of the race in April, but she's still on the ballot -- and she reminded voters of that over the weekend in an interview with a Portland Press Herald columnist. That's an obnoxious thing for her to say. If she wants to try to take Platner down, she should reenter the race. She should start campaigning again. This half-in, half-out nonsense helps no one except Susan Collins and the Republican Party.

But for observers of American politics, Democratic self-hatred is, in the David Foster Wallace sense, the water we swim in and don't even notice. We think it's normal that Democrats routinely attack their own party ("Weak!" "Woke!") and are afraid to say categorically that their own party is better than the opposition party. We think it's normal that Democrats echo Republican framing of Democrats. We think circular firing squads like the one in Maine are normal.

You know who's not organizing a circular firing squad right now, in response to the voters' choice of a flawed Senate nominee? The Republican Party. Graham Platner damaged his marriage, but it's still intact. Ken Paxton of Texas broke up his marriage with multiple adulteries, and is a sleazebag in many other ways -- he was once impeached, though not convicted, in a Republican-controlled Texas legislature.

Yet Republicans are uniting in opposition to his Democratic opponent, James Talarico, defining him as trans and vegan, and preparing the party for a meme war:

Credit: screenshot

Credit: Screenshot

All these memes are (apparently) coming from outside the official GOP, but the GOP has made the campaign's message abundantly clear, and these memes are in perfect sync with that message.

Democrats could unite around the goal of winning the Maine election the way Republicans are uniting around the goal of winning the Texas election, but too many Democrats are comfortable in defeat, because they don't really believe that their party's ideas and values are better than the GOP's. Graham Platner might win this race anyway, but he'd be better positioned to win it if his party had his back.

Published with permission of No More Mister Nice Blog