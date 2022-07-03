Texas’ Abortion Law Just Got Even Worse

On the eve of Independence Day weekend, the Texas Supreme Court lifted a freeze on a 1925 law totally banning abortions in the state.
Texas’ Abortion Law Just Got Even Worse
Credit: Photo by Katie Godowski, via Pexels
By NewsHound EllenJuly 3, 2022

Texas already had a draconian anti-abortion law that prevented women from getting abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, before many are even aware they are pregnant. It also allows the public to sue providers and anyone who helps people get abortions. But that wasn’t enough for the state’s radical conservatives who seem to spend all their free time thinking of ways to put Texans’ lives in danger.

From The Texas Tribune:

The court overruled a district judge in Houston, who on Tuesday had temporarily blocked the state’s old [1925] abortion law from going into effect. That law made performing an abortion, by any method, punishable by two to 10 years in prison.

Friday’s decision does not permit prosecutors to bring criminal cases against abortion providers, but it exposes anyone who assists in the procurement of an abortion to fines and lawsuits.

Maybe Paxton thinks that if he spends enough time forcing women to give birth, Texans will forget he’s under indictment for felony securities fraud.

And yet, this still doesn’t satisfy the Texas conservatives’ power lust. They now plan to start blocking pregnant Texans from leaving the state to get an abortion elsewhere, The Texas Tribune reports.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

We are currently migrating to Disqus

On May 14, 2022, we started migrating our comments from Insticator back to Disqus. During this transition period, some posts will have Insticator and some Disqus. For more information on the transition, as well as information regarding old C&L accounts, please see this post.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue