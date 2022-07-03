Texas’ Abortion Law Just Got Even Worse

Texas already had a draconian anti-abortion law that prevented women from getting abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, before many are even aware they are pregnant. It also allows the public to sue providers and anyone who helps people get abortions. But that wasn’t enough for the state’s radical conservatives who seem to spend all their free time thinking of ways to put Texans’ lives in danger.

From The Texas Tribune:

The court overruled a district judge in Houston, who on Tuesday had temporarily blocked the state’s old [1925] abortion law from going into effect. That law made performing an abortion, by any method, punishable by two to 10 years in prison. Friday’s decision does not permit prosecutors to bring criminal cases against abortion providers, but it exposes anyone who assists in the procurement of an abortion to fines and lawsuits.

Pro-life victory! Thanks to my appeal, SCOTX has slapped down the abortion providers and the district court carrying their water. Our state’s pre-Roe statutes banning abortion in Texas are 100% good law. Litigation continues, but I’ll keep winning for Texas’s unborn babies. pic.twitter.com/xgQuDtEXQu — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) July 2, 2022

Maybe Paxton thinks that if he spends enough time forcing women to give birth, Texans will forget he’s under indictment for felony securities fraud.

And yet, this still doesn’t satisfy the Texas conservatives’ power lust. They now plan to start blocking pregnant Texans from leaving the state to get an abortion elsewhere, The Texas Tribune reports.