Want To Stop Matt Gaetz? THIS NEEDS TO HAPPEN NOW!

A Democrat must use the speech and debate clause of the House--which fully protects them legally--to read the Gaetz report into the record.
By Susie MadrakNovember 21, 2024

If they want to stop Matt Gaetz, a Democrat needs to stand up on the floor--and show the guts in breaking precedent, collegiality, and tradition, with the truth that Republicans have shown breaking all rules, decorum and LAWS. Yet, in their case, they do it in service of lies, conspiracy, cruelty, Christian Nationalism and greed.

A Democrat must use the speech and debate clause of the House--which fully protects them legally--to read the Gaetz report to the world. DO IT. THIS NEEDS TO HAPPEN NOW! If they don't do it because they're scared of what a dictator Trump "might" do, then we've already lost. Once again, DO IT.

