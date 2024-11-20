KKK Flyers Scattered In Indiana Areas Calling For 'Mass Deportation'

I wonder who inspired this.
By Conover KennardNovember 20, 2024

Indiana residents were met with Ku Klux Klan flyers scattered about on Sunday night and Monday morning, calling for the mass deportation of immigrants. I wonder who inspired that. I'm sure it's just a coinkydink that the felon confirmed he would declare a national emergency to carry out his campaign promise of mass deportations of migrants living in the U.S. without legal permission.

But, of course, that's bullshit in that Stephen Miller, the ghoul who drank the tears of migrant children at the border, previously declared that he would pursue the seldom-used process of "denaturalization" to go after people who have been citizens for years or decades.

Back to the KKK, but I repeat myself.

WSBT reports:

Some Indiana neighborhoods were met with eye opening flyers Monday morning and Sunday night.

Ku Klux Klan flyers were found in Goshen earlier Monday calling for the mass deportation of immigrants.

Kentucky-based Trinity White Knights of the KKK claimed responsibility for distributing the flyers.

People in several communities were startled to see the flyers, especially in a diverse community like Goshen.

"It was disturbing, and we walked the dogs afterwards and these flyers were just scattered all over the road,” said Phil Waite, lives in Goshen.

People are rightfully upset.

"Somebody's trash broke open, so I went to go pick it up, and I noticed that it truly was trash. These flyers that I find absolutely repulsive and unacceptable to be in our community,” said Karen Thomas, lives in South Bend.

And similar to the people in Goshen, Thomas is upset but not surprised.

"I'm not overly surprised, but I find it, like I said, it saddens me, and it is very disheartening to see this anywhere in our country, in our city, in my community. In this community, I should say,” said Thomas.

Mass deportation will raise the price of groceries, and the shelves at your local stores will be sparse, and this won't resolve the price of eggs, MAGA. This isn't going to make American great again. Who knew!

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon