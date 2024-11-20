KKK Flyers Scattered In Indiana Areas Calling For 'Mass Deportation'

Indiana residents were met with Ku Klux Klan flyers scattered about on Sunday night and Monday morning, calling for the mass deportation of immigrants. I wonder who inspired that. I'm sure it's just a coinkydink that the felon confirmed he would declare a national emergency to carry out his campaign promise of mass deportations of migrants living in the U.S. without legal permission.

But, of course, that's bullshit in that Stephen Miller, the ghoul who drank the tears of migrant children at the border, previously declared that he would pursue the seldom-used process of "denaturalization" to go after people who have been citizens for years or decades.

Back to the KKK, but I repeat myself.

WSBT reports:

Some Indiana neighborhoods were met with eye opening flyers Monday morning and Sunday night. Ku Klux Klan flyers were found in Goshen earlier Monday calling for the mass deportation of immigrants. Kentucky-based Trinity White Knights of the KKK claimed responsibility for distributing the flyers. People in several communities were startled to see the flyers, especially in a diverse community like Goshen. "It was disturbing, and we walked the dogs afterwards and these flyers were just scattered all over the road,” said Phil Waite, lives in Goshen.

People are rightfully upset.

"Somebody's trash broke open, so I went to go pick it up, and I noticed that it truly was trash. These flyers that I find absolutely repulsive and unacceptable to be in our community,” said Karen Thomas, lives in South Bend. And similar to the people in Goshen, Thomas is upset but not surprised. "I'm not overly surprised, but I find it, like I said, it saddens me, and it is very disheartening to see this anywhere in our country, in our city, in my community. In this community, I should say,” said Thomas.

Mass deportation will raise the price of groceries, and the shelves at your local stores will be sparse, and this won't resolve the price of eggs, MAGA. This isn't going to make American great again. Who knew!