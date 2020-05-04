Politics
Man Wears KKK Hood While Grocery Shopping

Because nothing says Trump's America like white folks walking around in KKK hoods.
By Ed Scarce
Image from: (Tiam Tellez)

It's unclear what the man was doing wearing the hood, whether he was protesting the wearing of masks for COVID-19, or whether he thought he was being funny. The store manager, the clerks, and eventually the mayor of San Diego weren't laughing though.

Source: LA Times

SANTEE — A man was spotted wearing a Ku Klux Klan hood in a Vons in the San Diego County city of Santee on Saturday, igniting outrage from the mayor, the head of the Anti-Defamation League in San Diego and others.
A corporate spokeswoman said grocery clerks repeatedly asked the shopper to remove the hood or leave the store, located on Mission Gorge Road.

A supervisor found the man once he was in a checkout line and asked him again to take off the hood or leave, said Melissa Hill, a spokeswoman for Vons, Albertsons and Pavilions stores in Southern California.

The man removed the hood, purchased his items and left.

UPDATE: So I want to say Thank you to the management team. Several employees came over together and told the man to...

Posted by Tiam Tellez on Saturday, May 2, 2020

