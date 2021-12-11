Abbott Criminalizes A Woman's Bodily Autonomy, But Objects To Vaccines

On Friday, Texas' Gov. Greg Abbott told Sean Hannity tha he's against vaccine mandates because he is standing up for people's rights to decide what they do with their own body. Except of course if you're a woman.

His hypocrisy is limitless.

Without a hint of irony or shame, Abbott said,"The only order or law or mandate in the state of Texas is one that I issued that protects Texans freedom."

He continued, "This is whether or not somebody is going to have something put into their body that they do not want put into their body. That’s more than freedom, that’s the right to control and secure your own body and that's exactly why we're winning on this issue."

Abbott also bragged that he's winning vaccine mandate cases in court.

So, now in Texas, if a man rapes a woman, whether it be a family member or a stranger, and she finds out a little too late by the new horrific Texas standards that she's pregnant, she's forced by the state government to carry the pregnancy to term, regardless of the emotional or physical toll the pregnancy will take.

Freedom be damned.

Gov. Abbott sounds just like cheap imitation of Walter Rauff

Go to hell, you fascist prick.