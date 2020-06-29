Media Bites
Horrifying Video: CNN Goes Inside Houston Hospital On Frontlines Of Covid

"It is really terrifying here," said CNN's Miguel Marquez.
Texans are now paying for Gov. Greg Abbott's rash decision to open their state too early last month. Hospitals in Houston are now at over-capacity and we're probably weeks away from any peak.

Abbott now expresses "regret" for opening up too early, and has closed the bars. No word yet if he'll personally pick up the tab for all the unnecessary funerals.

Source: Raw Story

CNN’s Miguel Marquez on Monday delivered a sobering report from a Houston hospital that has been flooded with patients infected by the novel coronavirus.

In a dispatch from Houston’s United Memorial Medical Center, Marquez talked with medical professionals who say their facility is being overwhelmed by the sheer number of people who have come down with the disease.

“The last three weeks, I have seen more admissions and sicker patients than on the previous ten weeks,” explained Joseph Varon, the chief medical officer at the United Memorial Medical Center. “So it’s been an exponential increase on the severity of illness and in the number of cases we admit.”

Tanna Ingraham, an ICU nurse who works at the facility, told Marquez that she recently came down with the disease and warned people that it should be taken very seriously.

“I wouldn’t wish this on my worst enemy,” she said, before describing the intense pain she’s experiencing all over her body.

