A Widow's Impassioned Obituary Blames Trump, Greg Abbott For Her Husband's Needless Death

Stacey Nagy's impassioned obituary for her husband touched a nerve with many people, going viral over the last several days. Her contempt is evident for the many spineless, soulless politicians who've done so much damage and hurt so many innocent people. She also lashed out at others. "Also to blame are the many ignorant, self centered and selfish people who refused to follow the advice of the medical professionals, believing their 'right' not to wear a mask was more important than killing innocent people."

The last three paragraphs pic.twitter.com/gkS99aItq9 — Deborah Johnson (@deborah91473) August 2, 2020

David Nagy, who died on July 22, is one of nearly 7,000 Texas residents who lost their lives to the novel coronavirus. Heartbroken over her husband's death, Nagy's grieving widow, Stacey, wrote an impassioned obituary, placing the blame on President Donald Trump, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, and what she described as selfish anti-maskers. "The blame for his death and the deaths of all the other innocent people, falls on Trump, Abbott and all the other politicians who did not take this pandemic seriously and were more concerned with their popularity and votes than lives," Nagy wrote. "Also to blame are the many ignorant, self centered and selfish people who refused to follow the advice of the medical professionals, believing their 'right' not to wear a mask was more important than killing innocent people." The obituary ran in the Jefferson Jimplecute newspaper, and could not be found online. Several people have shared photos of the print version of the obituary, which was published on July 30. Jefferson is a city in eastern Texas, about 165 miles from Dallas. It has a population of around 1,961.

Some doubted the obituary was real, as there was no online version for the small newspaper. Stacey Nacy confirmed it was very much real. Verified by Snopes as well.

David Nagy was real and he was my husband. I wrote the obituary in our small town of Jefferson, TX newspaper Jefferson Jimplecute July 30 edition. — Stacey Nagy (@StaceyNagy4) August 3, 2020

Her rage in evident in this tweet the day after her husband passed.

@realDonaldTrump You fu__Ing killer! Your refusal to do anything about the covid-19 has killed my husband, as well as THOUSANDS of others! I hope you die a miserable death! My husband did everything right, but you sure as hell did not!!! — Stacey Nagy (@StaceyNagy4) July 23, 2020

Here's what she told Buzzfeed News earlier on Monday.

On Monday, Stacey said she learned a picture of her husband's obituary is now going viral, which surprised her. She wasn't sure what kind of reaction she would get in her local community, but it really doesn't matter much to her. "I didn't do it to make people like it," she said. "I did it because I was pissed off and I wanted people to know the ones that refuse to wear a mask, that they are the killers and they are to blame, not just for Dave's stuff but for all these people. He's not the only husband to die. There's been thousands of other husbands and wives and fathers and mothers and brothers that have died."

