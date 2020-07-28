Trump Kills Texas

Texas currently has over 400,000 cases of COVID-19. In a matter of days it will overtake New York, as California already has. On May 1, they had less than 30,000. Then Trump and Gov. Greg Abbott decided to reopen the state, with predictable and disastrous consequences. Now they want to reopen schools.

It didn't have to be this way.

Source: Texas Tribune

After months of undercounting coronavirus deaths, Texas’ formal tally of COVID-19 fatalities grew by more than 600 on Monday after state health officials changed their method of reporting. The revised count indicates that more than 12% of the state’s death tally was unreported by state health officials before Monday. The Texas Department of State Health Services is now counting deaths marked on death certificates as caused by COVID-19. Previously, the state relied on local and regional public health departments to verify and report deaths. Public health experts have said for months that the state’s official death toll is an undercount. State health officials said Monday that the policy change would improve the accuracy and timeliness of their data.