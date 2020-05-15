Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Texas Has 1,000 New Coronavirus Cases Almost Every Day Since Reopening

File under we told you so: 1,000 or more new coronavirus cases have been found in Texas for five days in a row.
By NewsHound Ellen
Texas Has 1,000 New Coronavirus Cases Almost Every Day Since Reopening
Greg Abbott, Governor of Texas Image from: Crooks and Liars

File under we told you so: 1,000 or more new coronavirus cases have been found in Texas for five days in a row.

From The Hill:

According to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services, 1,179 new cases were reported on Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Lone Star State to 41,048.
Since Gov. Greg Abbott (R) allowed some businesses to resume operations on May 1, Texas has only been below 1,000 new cases per day twice — on May 4 and May 7.
On Tuesday, Anthony Fauci, one of the nation's top public health officials, appeared before the Senate Health Committee and warned that states who reopen their economies too quickly could see new outbreaks of the disease that could result in “needless suffering and death.”

But instead of re-tightening some of the social distance restrictions, Texas seems to be doubling down on relaxing them. The Texas Tribune reported that on Monday, Abbott will announce another round of reopening plans.

We’re opening Texas as fast as possible while also containing the spread of COVID-19,” Abbott said in a Wednesday night interview with KETK-TV.

In fact, cases were clearly plateauing around the beginning of May and they have now taken a decidedly upward turn.

Given that Texas ranked 48th among states in testing per capita (though it seems to have greatly ramped up in the last two days), there’s a good chance the total number of recent cases is a lot higher.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Donate via:
Kindest
Donate via PayPal

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Donate