AUDIO: Texas Gov Slammed After He Admits Reopening Will Spread Virus

People who have been paying attention know that any reopening will spike the spread of the virus, but there are a lot of people who haven't been paying attention. And now Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has pissed off Texans. Via the San Antonio Current:
Shortly before Abbott's announcement unveiling details of the reopening plan, a University of Texas/Texas Tribune poll showed two-thirds of the state's registered voters agreed with suspending nonessential business operations. More than three-quarters support stay-at-home orders.
"Governor Abbott finally admitted that prematurely opening Texas is going to lead to more cases and more deaths," Texas Democratic Party Executive Director Manny Garcia said in an emailed statement. "Republicans are putting our families’ lives at risk so their billionaire donors can get richer. What Texas Republicans say in public yet again doesn’t match what they say in private."