Politics
Read time: 3 minutes
comments

Karma! Gov. Abbott Has COVID-19

Before you get too schadenfreude-y, consider how many people Gov. Death has likely infected before testing positive for COVID today.
By NewsHound Ellen
2 hours ago by NewsHound Ellen
Views:

The Texas Tribune reported:

He spoke Monday night at what he called a "standing room only event" in Collin County, later tweeting photos of him addressing a maskless crowd. Less than three hours before his diagnosis was announced Tuesday afternoon, he tweeted pictures of a meeting with guitarist Jimmie Vaughan.

While Killer Abbott promotes death for others by fighting mask mandates, he probably won’t wind up in any of the five mortuary trailers Texas requested from the federal government this month, in anticipation of a big spike in COVID deaths. He has been fully vaccinated and says he’s asymptomatic.

But he is also being treated with Regeneron's monoclonal antibody treatment, while more needy people go without.

Thank God at least some of the Texas House Democrats have stayed away from the Capitol. More from The Texas Tribune:

In addition to the travel outside Austin, Abbott has been a presence at the Capitol, where a second special session is underway to pass the governor's agenda, including his priority elections bill. However, legislating mostly remains at a standstill due to the continued Democratic quorum break in the House over the elections legislation.

I don’t wish harm on anyone, even a scumbag like Abbott. But that doesn’t mean we shouldn't point out the obvious, either.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team