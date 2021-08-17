Karma! Gov. Abbott Has COVID-19

The Texas Tribune reported:

He spoke Monday night at what he called a "standing room only event" in Collin County, later tweeting photos of him addressing a maskless crowd. Less than three hours before his diagnosis was announced Tuesday afternoon, he tweeted pictures of a meeting with guitarist Jimmie Vaughan.

While Killer Abbott promotes death for others by fighting mask mandates, he probably won’t wind up in any of the five mortuary trailers Texas requested from the federal government this month, in anticipation of a big spike in COVID deaths. He has been fully vaccinated and says he’s asymptomatic.

But he is also being treated with Regeneron's monoclonal antibody treatment, while more needy people go without.

As of yesterday our rheumatology practice can no longer get a monoclonal antibody drug (Actemra) we use for https://t.co/aQQbdxuEt0’s all going to COVID patients. So we have to put some RA patients on another drug that doesn’t work as well for them & costs more. Infuriating! — Connie Allin Moscati (@concolbnew) August 17, 2021

Thank God at least some of the Texas House Democrats have stayed away from the Capitol. More from The Texas Tribune:

In addition to the travel outside Austin, Abbott has been a presence at the Capitol, where a second special session is underway to pass the governor's agenda, including his priority elections bill. However, legislating mostly remains at a standstill due to the continued Democratic quorum break in the House over the elections legislation.

I don’t wish harm on anyone, even a scumbag like Abbott. But that doesn’t mean we shouldn't point out the obvious, either.

He's getting Regeneron's monoclonal antibody treatment.



Must be nice. When my 65-year-old Dad tested he was told to go home and report to the hospital when he couldn't breathe.



That happened in 5 days. Once he was admitted, he died in 14 days.#TwoAmericas #MarkedByCOVID — Kristin Urquiza #MarkedByCOVID (@kdurquiza) August 17, 2021

Governor Abbott has put his own Republican primary politics before the public health since day one.



I hope he recovers quickly. I also hope he will act more responsibly on behalf of Texas children and families. https://t.co/Ns3OhuucAF — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) August 17, 2021

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has Covid. Like Trump, Abbott will have access to the best healthcare, the best doctors, the best treatments, should he get symptoms.



The kids who he refuses to protect from Covid in his state's schools?



Not so much. — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) August 17, 2021

Let’s hope Greg Abbott doesn’t need an ICU bed, because the health department just announced that there’s only 314 left in the entire state of 29 million people. — Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) August 17, 2021

So @GovAbbott what you’re saying is after you tested positive it was essential to notify those around you and to isolate. But schools should not or contact trace or let other staff and parents know someone has tested positive ? — Emjay (@emjayy033) August 17, 2021