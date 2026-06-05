NY Times Omits Minor Detail In Platner Hit Piece

There are dirty tricks, and then there are coordinated attacks meant to move the needle in political races. The latest New York Times opus against Maine's Graham Platner is sort of more of the same from them, printing allegations and then "letting the people decide" their merit. Except in this case, these stalwarts of journalistic integrity [sic] omitted some rather salient details.

Nonetheless, that was not enough for Fifield, who was aghast this morning that her story featured in the paper of record didn't receive as much attention in the more skeptical mainstream press as she had hoped, saying to the New York Post, their "watering down bombshell story as ‘gift’ to the Democrat’s campaign.

In 2020, Heather Higgins, chair of the Independent Women’s Forum, where Fifield is a fellow, bragged, “We wrote a memo. It was used by a lot of members of the Senate and the House, Fox News, and elsewhere. Most important, Susan Collins told me that without that memo, she would not see how to support him,” Higgins said. “And if you look at the speech she gave on the Senate floor, it’s entirely the playing out and architecture of how we said to structure the argument — what to say and how to say it, which is just so gratifying. We’re watching TV, and we’re like, ‘That’s ours! That’s ours!”

Source: Zateo

Lyndsey Fifield, one of three women who described to the New York Times alleged “unsettling” behavior by Graham Platner when they dated him in the 2010s, co-formed a group called “Ladies for Kavanaugh” in defense of then Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, when he faced accusations of teenage drunken behavior and alleged sexual assault. In October 2018, amid a fierce fight over Kavanaugh’s nomination, the New York Post reported: “Inez Stepman and Lindsey [sic] Fifield are two millennial women who co-founded the group Ladies for Kavanaugh to show their support for the nominee when they felt that view was being left out of the public discourse. Their day jobs are in conservative politics, Stepman at [the] Independent Women’s Forum and Fifield at the Heritage Foundation. (Their pro-Kavanaugh group was formed on their own time.) “In the wake of the baseless, 11th-hour accusations orchestrated to stop Kavanaugh’s confirmation, we couldn’t stay silent anymore,” Fifield told the outlet. The New York Times, however, was silent about this pretty pertinent part of Fifield’s background when it dropped its big ‘scoop’ on Graham Platner’s “volatile” and “toxic” relationships with former girlfriends, including Fifield, “that were unsettling and at times emotionally wrenching.”

Fifield told the New York Times that she is no longer affiliated with the group, but that also seems to be another lie.

It's kind of wild to find out that the Republican in the NYT story that says she had a toxic relationship with Graham Platner is Lyndsey Fifield. Having been in DC for too long, I know a decent number of people who know her quite well. For a long time she was the co-host of a… pic.twitter.com/4DBEKKrCEN — Ryan Grim (@ryangrim) June 4, 2026

It gets more insane. This is a right-wing smear campaign. NY Post, 2018:



"Inez Stepman and Lindsey Fifield are two millennial women who co-founded the group Ladies for Kavanaugh to show their support for the nominee... Their pro-Kavanaugh group was formed on their own time." pic.twitter.com/6IaQvy9Ds2 — Emma Vigeland (@EmmaVigeland) June 5, 2026

The NYT said that @lyndseyfifield has been out of politics and isn’t doing anything with the conservative dark money group Independent Women’s Forum anymore but here she is getting quoted at a Republican congressional event in mid-April of 2026, a few weeks ago, with IWF as her… pic.twitter.com/A3z0AzVZ7P — Ryan Grim (@ryangrim) June 5, 2026