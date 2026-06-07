Lying Trump On No New Wars Promise: 'I Didn't Promise Anything'

Grandpa sundowner with more revisionist history on this Sunday's Meet the Press.

During a hostile ridiculous interview that never should have been aired in the first place because of all of the lies Trump was allowed to spew, host Kristen Welker asked Trump about his promise not to start any new wars, and was treated to this nonsense by Trump:

WELKER: So you're saying you didn't break your promise and yet, Mr. President, in your first term, you held to that promise and it was so fundamental to who you were as a candidate, to a first-term president. What changed, because you insisted "no new wars?” TRUMP: Well, first of all, I didn’t guarantee no war. Why would I have built the strongest military in the world? I built our military. I inherited a terrible military. We had no equipment. We had nothing. I built a tremendous military. Biden gave a lot of it away, but it’s still a relatively small portion compared to what I built. WELKER: But you said it over and over again.

TRUMP: Wait a minute. Why would I build a military? Now, I didn't want to use this, but I'm doing you and everybody else a big favor in the midst of the greatest stock market in history, in the midst of the most successful country, because as you know, in the last time we were a dead country, Kristen, I know you, you're a big liberal, a big progressive. WELKER: No, I'm just a journalist.

A "journalist" would have never agreed to do this interview in the first place. After Trump spewed more nonsense about what a "hot" country we are, lying about the threat Iran posed, lying about the nuclear deal he ripped up, he again lied about what he said in the past:

TRUMP: So when you say I promised I didn't promise anything. I don't like these endless wars. This is not an endless war. We've been doing this for three months. Much of it has been under the form of pretty good form of ceasefire. The blockade has been amazing. Our Navy is amazing. Our military is the best in the world. Hey, we took over a very powerful country, Venezuela, a lot of soldiers, big strong military. We took over Venezuela in a matter of minutes. We destroyed the capability of Iran in a matter of days. Nobody's ever seen anything like it. Now I'm going to finish it. But remember, you were in Vietnam 19 years, because, stupid people, you were in so many different countries every war you were in for years. [...] Listen, Kirsten, we're there for a few months and the threat is largely over. Soon it will be over. But you cannot let Iran have a nuclear weapon.

Trump proving again he lies as easily as he breathes. NBC posted a lame fact check of Trump, which does not make up for them putting him on the air in the first place.

Decoding Fox News posted this compilation of Trump saying he wouldn't start any new wars.