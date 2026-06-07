The Bully Folds: Trump Stalks Off 'Meet The Press' After Fact Check

Pres. Donald Trump couldn't handle simple questions from Meet the Press host Kristen Welker asking him for proof to confirm his lies about stolen elections, dirty cops, and January 6th insurrectionists so he attacked Kristen Welker and then stormed off the set.

Trump got so bronzed up before making his Meet the Press appearance, the reflection from the lights and cameras made him look like a red-tinged Ghostface from the Scream movies.

Trump's meltdown occurred when host Kristen Welker began asking about his proposed 1.776 billion dollar so-called "anti-weaponization" fund that has since been put "on hold" by his sycophantic Acting Attorney General. Trump whined about a few insurrectionists committing suicide while ignoring the four law enforcement officers who committed suicide after the attack on the US Capitol.

"Do you think anyone who attacked police officers on January 6th should get taxpayer money?" Welker asked. "I wouldn't be inclined to say so, but I have to see it," he said. "I can tell you this: 97% of those people, you look at them, the FBI or whoever it was, cause you had a lot of crooked cops, you had dirty cops. Comey was a dirty cop."

"But there is no evidence that," she said. The MTP host badgered Trump to give the public evidence of his claims, but he could not.

This continued for several more minutes and I give Welker credit for refusing to give his lies credibility. Welker changed the subject to acting AG Todd Blanche, but snowflake Trump did not like having a host disagree with him so he kept whining, "There's tremendous evidence. There's nothing but evidence. It's not been presented in a court of law."

Trump's lizard brain then veered off into his election fraud nonsense. California always takes time counting votes and the recent primaries are no different.

WELKER: It's not been presented in a court of law. TRUMP: The election was rigged. The election was rigged. It's happening again. It's happening again right now in California. WELKER: You've never presented evidence that the 2020 was rigged. TRUMP: It's happening right now in California. Right now. It's looking. Look at what's happening. WELKER: Where's the evidence for that?

Welker claimed Republicans are doing well in California, but that's only because in both races Democratic candidates are splitting the vote.

This is the section where Trump was so frustrated by being challenged to show evidence ti support his conspirtacies that he melted down at, of course, a female host.

TRUMP: They're dropping fast because it's a rigged election. Let me tell you, it's four days and they aren't even close to coming up with it. WELKER: That's how they cast their votes in California. TRUMP: You know why they're doing that? Because they're cheating on the election. WELKER: There's what? Do you have evidence to support that? TRUMP: All I have to do is look. All I have to do is look. All I have to do is look. WELKER: That's not evidence. TRUMP: Do you think it's appropriate that they have an election and five days later they're nowhere close to picking a winner? WELKER: State and local officials acknowledge they are slow. They're urging. TRUMP: No, they're crooked. WELKER: They're urging the votes to be counted quickly. That's how they vote in California. TRUMP: They're crooked just like you're crooked. Your press is crooked and Meet The Press is crooked. WELKER: To be fair, I'm not crooked, but let's, let's continue. TRUMP: Really? Well, you play right into their hands then. WELKER: Let's continue. TRUMP: You're crooked or you're stupid. You play right into their hands with this rep. You know that these elections are rigged. Your network knows that they're rigged. You know that I won an election in a landslide and I got 94% bad press -- WELKER: But Mr. President -- TRUMP: You know why I got that? Because you have no credibility -- WELKER: But you've never presented evidence that it was rigged. TRUMP: You have more evidence. There's more evidence than ever presented. WELKER: Let's talk about elections in this country. TRUMP: We're like a third world country. Your elections are crooked and you're crooked and meet the press is crooked and so is ABC and CBS and CNN, you're one sided crooked networks, right? Let's call it quits because I've had enough.

This is snowflake narcissism at its best. Dared to be questioned, Demented Donald ranted like a spoiled child in a sandbox demanding his Tonka truck and then folded like the bully who has just had his ass whipped.

If Trump had his way, fact-checking any one of his lies and conspiratorial statements would be cause to send you to the guillotine to be beheaded.

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