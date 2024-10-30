Fox News Host Forced To Fact Check Trump's 'Stolen Election' Lies

Earlier Tuesday, Donald Trump gave a morose and downbeat talk to his friends at Mar-A-Lago by repeating his many campaign lies, including that the 2020 election had being stolen from him.

Trump made it seem like all the swing states had already voted in this cycle, proclaiming he was leading in all of them, which was weird in itself.

After he finally finished, Fox News cut to Trump supporting host Harris Faulkner to issue a correction on Trump's false stolen election lies.

Her intro started out innocent enough when she opened with a fawning statement lying that Trump was more focused than ever and discussed problems that Americans cared about.

FAULKNER: So you heard there, this is Mar-a-Lago, the home of the former president, Donald Trump. And you heard there that he was going to give a statement, have a few guests. That's exactly what he did. He was very honed in on important issues that voters say that they've identified as the most important in their lives right now.

That's classic Faulkner. Then, immediately, the Fox News host issued this proclamation.

FAULKNER: At the very beginning, you heard the former president talk about a stolen election. And while he may feel a certain way, the facts remain, Joe Biden was declared the winner with 51 percent of the vote. States certified those results of the 2020 election, and Congress accepted those results. Now the nation is moving toward November 5th.

It appeared to me that the producers forced Faulkner to correct Trump's fraudulent claims after being sued by Dominion and losing $787 million due to their initial support of Trump's lies.

Harris Faulkner didn't want to bring that up and interfere with her MAGA love-fest. This must be a condition of Fox News' settlement with Dominion.

Daddy Trump isn't going to like that.