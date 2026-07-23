FAFO: Despair As Russian Sellers Lose Everything In Wildberries Attacks

Ordinary Russians, largely removed from the war in Ukraine, have only recently begun to feel the effects of their collective acquiescence to Putin's war crimes. Along with Ukraine's attacks on Russia's oil refineries and its shipping in the Black Sea, we're now also seeing giant warehouses for consumer goods go up in smoke. And why is that? Because those same warehouses supply Russian forces with drones, equipment, and clothing, making them a prime military target for Ukrainian drones that now travel farther into Russian territory than ever before.

Source: Washington Post

The attack on Wildberries dealt a serious blow to the infrastructure of Russia’s version of Amazon, with at least 7 percent of its total logistics capacity wiped out during the weekend strikes alone, according to an estimate by Kommersant, the Russian business newspaper. The Elektrostal warehouse was a key hub for Moscow and the surrounding region and one of Wildberries’ single largest logistics centers, spanning 250,000 square meters or about 61 acres. The Kotovsk warehouse, with 108,000 square meters or about 27 acres, served logistics for southern Russia.

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The attacks wiped out the livelihoods of hundreds, if not thousands, of Russian entrepreneurs who relied on the Elektrostal facility for sales in the capital and the region.

And why were they wiped out? Because Wildberries, anticipating the possibility of drone attacks by Ukraine, changed their terms of service on July 7.

Less than two weeks ago, the company changed its seller policy to exempt itself from liability for goods damaged by “force majeure,” a category that now explicitly includes drone strikes and any damage from weapons or military equipment.

That may change again at some point, as political pressure mounts on the government and Wildberries to offer relief from horrific losses ahead of looming parliamentary elections in the fall. But for now, they're all S.O.L.

Some of the sellers. At least one seller is reported to have committed suicide.

This Russian small business owner says that Wildberries forced them to sign new terms in which drone strikes weren’t covered. Apparently, the Wildberries leadership knew what was coming. She is now broke.



Consequences which many Russians will face. pic.twitter.com/w3R7gjqLma — (((Tendar))) (@Tendar) July 20, 2026

Another russian woman crying over the consequences.



Her husband was killed. The bank cheated her. Her goods were destroyed in the Wildberries warehouse fire.



russians are reaping the consequences of their obedience and silent submission to the regime in the Kremlin. Yet they… pic.twitter.com/tB3UruZKhq — UAVoyager🇺🇦 (@CrimeanVoyager) July 22, 2026

The Russian guy that only a few days ago lost almost everything when the Moscow Wildberries center was destroyed is back today, now in tears as the Krasnodar facility is also destroyed, which housed even more of his inventory. https://t.co/UfLiq3rznA pic.twitter.com/Y0BejLTbE8 — Jay in Kyiv (@JayinKyiv) July 22, 2026

🇷🇺 Just days ago, the trend was Russian women crying in their cars while waiting in line for gasoline.



Now it’s business owners complaining because their goods burned down in Wildberries warehouses.😱



Glory to Ukraine! 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/vLQPZgtIIL — Natalka (@NatalkaKyiv) July 21, 2026

🇷🇺 "Officially Broke Today." Russians Break Down After Strike on Wildberries Warehouse



"I'm going home now, I'll pay my taxes with the last money I have left — and that's it. I honestly don't see any way out of this situation," says a now-unemployed businesswoman through tears.… pic.twitter.com/4ufDAx9NvG — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) July 22, 2026

This one didn't get the memo: no insurance.