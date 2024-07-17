Russian Golf Cart Assault Goes Exactly As You'd Expect

Due to the lack of armoured vehicles, Russians use improvised vehicles for assault — golf carts, ATVs, and buggies. With usually predictable and disastrous results.

As is the Ukrainian way, they've taken the drone footage and added appropriate music, in this case, Grand Commander's "I hope you die in a fire."

An attack by at least five Russian golf carts laden with infantry ended in the usual way on or just before Monday, when Ukrainian forces blasted the flimsy all-terrain vehicles, halting the attack and likely inflicting heavy casualties on the Russians. The disastrous Russian attack on Ukrainian positions around the eastern town of Kupyansk—defended by the Ukrainian 4th Tank Brigade, 30th Mechanized Brigade and 100th Territorial Defense Brigade, among others—helps explain why Russian casualties keep getting worse as the wider war on Ukraine grinds toward its 29th month. Struggling to replace destroyed armored vehicles with fresh armored vehicles—either newly built or pulled out of long-term storage—the Kremlin is equipping more units with civilian-style vehicles, including the Chinese-made Desertcross 1000-3 ATVs as well as Chinese and Belarusian dirt bikes. Against dug-in Ukrainian troops backed by artillery and drones, troops riding on ATVs and bikes don’t stand a chance. It’s not for no reason that the Russians are losing record numbers of troops. “The average daily Russian casualties (killed and wounded) in Ukraine throughout May and June 2024 increased to conflict highs of 1,262 and 1,163, respectively,” the U.K. Defense Ministry reported last week.

