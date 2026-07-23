Fox Creeper Jesse Watters Has Some Unhinged Dating Advice For Women

He just can't stop himself.

Here we go again with Fox's resident misogynist, Jesse Watters:

Watters, whose Manhattan-based Fox News job pays around $5 million a year, claimed these women dream of living in Manhattan but instead wind up back at their parents’ home because their student debt makes starting salaries impossible to live on.

“If you’re going to take out a loan to get a degree in the humanities or the social sciences, what are you thinking?” said Watters, who graduated from Trinity College with a bachelor’s degree in history. He continued, “You’re going to be 28 years old, and you’re going to have no skills and no experience, and you’re not going to take an entry-level offer because you think you have this big, fancy degree—that you’re worth more.”

Here's the full exchange of his sexist idiocy with his cohost Martha MacCallum from this Friday's The Five:

MACCALLUM: And Jesse, you can see exactly that in the president's speech today. He started off within the first three lines talking about communism and the threat of it.

You can feel that the Republican Party is saying, "Great, game on." We now have something that is a defining issue about what it means to be an American in this country that we can dig into.

And we do see some of these polls closing. The Washington Post poll shows the Democrat/Republican generic ballot at 48/45 — very, very close.

WATTERS: Well, it shouldn't be that close. Definitely not, because you look at history, you look at gas prices, you look at the war in the Middle East — but they're blowing it.

I want to talk about these college-educated, downwardly mobile women, because it's mostly women. The people I know who got these advanced degrees — their parents paid for it. These are well-off families who can afford to send their kids to get a graduate degree, and then they're networked so they can get a nice job afterward. Or they get a PhD and go into academia or government. They know what to expect.

But if you're going to take out a loan to get a degree in the humanities or the social sciences, what are you thinking? You're going to be 28 years old with no skills and no experience, and you're not going to take an entry-level offer because you think your fancy degree makes you worth more.

And you don't want to take that entry-level salary because you can't afford to — you're in debt, and you want to live in Manhattan, but you can't. So you're going to have to move in with mom and dad. And that is going to kill your love life. You're going to look around and see all your younger friends doing better, because they've been in the workforce longer and worked harder. So then you're going to get resentful. And then you're going to get bitter because you're single.

And if you're a woman — men don't care if you have a PhD. That's not high on our list of attributes. And if you're a woman looking at a guy who can't provide resources, you're not really in the market. So you're going to get angry, and then you're going to get ugly, and you're going to have a bad attitude. No one wants to hire anybody with a bad attitude. No one wants to date anybody with a bad attitude.

But you can dig yourself out of the hole. You could take a job in a totally different field and work your tail off. Or you could move somewhere else. Or, just maybe, you could get it together and find love. And then you could build a life together, because it's a lot easier to do that with someone else earning another income — like Martha.

But the Democrat party doesn't preach that. They preach that you're a victim, that you're owed something, that you're entitled to something, and that it's not your fault you can't take care of yourself. So this party is here to give you things and to punish other people who have made it, because that makes you feel better.

But the Republican Party has to say: no, no, no. The American dream is alive and well. If you work hard, keep your nose clean, and stick to a routine, it'll all open up when you're in your 40s. You'll have a great, beautiful life. Because if you preach this other scam, you don't say that to your own son or daughter — so why are you saying it to all these other young Americans?

You have to have delayed gratification, a good attitude, and a good work ethic. And if you don't want to be a broke Democrat, that's the formula.