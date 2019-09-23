Fox News' Frat Boy: UN 'Antisemitic' Organization With History Of 'Raping And Pillaging'

Fox "News" host and resident frat boy Jesse Watters went off on the United Nations during The Five earlier Monday, calling it an "anti-Semitic institution...sitting there with their hand out."

Clearly the erstwhile Mr. Watters has never actually studied the UN, why it was created, and the role it plays in preventing World War III today, or he might have chosen his words more carefully. Of course it's Fox "News" so he doesn't really have to as long as he stands up for Dear Leader, who blew off the Climate Summit in favor of spewing some words about Christian supremacy -- oops, I mean "religious liberty."

Watters first listed those he believed to be allies, leaving out countries like Japan, Mexico, Spain, Germany, Turkey and more, before preening about how it's "quality, not quantity" that defines the allies the U.S. keeps. (Sweet Jesus, man, just come out and say the things about brown and black folks you want to say. Don't hold back, Fox Frat Boi.)

"So, it's always been an anti-Semitic institution, and they're always sitting there with their hand out, right?" he complained. "And we give them billions of dollars, and once we cut the check we have no idea where the money is going, and they always vote against us. But, you want to know why? "

NO, please tell us why sovereign nations are "always voting against us," oh sage of the most wise Kingdom of Fox.

"They are voting their own interests, people voting their own interests," he said. You sillies, you could have figured that one out! Sovereign nations voting their own best interests! WHO KNEW?

Gravely, he said, "That's very important, because I don't want the president of the United States popular at the U.N. If he's popular at the U.N., he is not putting America first, and that's what this is about."

He then groused about how these same soveriegn nations "try to constrain America, our energy, our military, any time we are trying to root out corruption or call them out for their, you know, immoral conduct." As if there is not plenty of that here to go around. As if somehow this nation under Trump is exempt from scrutiny.

↓ Story continues below ↓

"But the point is, they have a history of raping, of pillaging, of squandering money and blocking democratic progress throughout the world," he said with unwarranted certitude as he spouted this statement as fact instead of the utter fabrication that it is.

Puffing up, he wrapped up by assuring the audience that he resents being lectured by countries directly affected by our uppity ways.

"[D]o you think the Chinese care what the U.N. thinks, the Russians care? No one cares. We use them when we need them and then when we don't need them, we do what we want," belligerent, bellicose frat boy declared.

Who knew it was possible to be this arrogant, offensive and ignorant all at once?

(h/t Media Matters)